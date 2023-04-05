BOB Sheridan is a man on a mission.
He is about to embark on a six-month, 12000-kilometre bike ride around Australia, all to raise both money and awareness of mental health and the Black Dog Institute.
"It's about the mental challenge really," Mr Sheridan, a 68-year-old Hunter teacher said.
"There will be days when I will be really sore and tired, wind's in your face and you have just got to keep going. You have to be able to push through the tough days."
It is easy to see why he has picked this "bike odyssey" from Townsville to Newcastle, via Perth, as a way to start conversations about mental illness. The mental resilience needed to make it to the end of this physical journey is not unlike the mental fortitude he has shown while battling his own challenges.
"There is a lot of stigma and shame when it comes to mental illness," he said.
"I know I was reluctant to talk to anyone about what was going on, I was worried about what they might think and about losing this persona I had."
While Mr Sheridan was known to the local community as a larger-than-life personality and much-loved teacher, in his private life he was struggling to come to terms with the abuse he suffered as a child.
"Young people when they are abused, the mind of that young person just shuts that memory down," he said. "I know that is what I did. Of course it is still there bubbling away in your subconscious.
"I used to say to myself 'it's nothing Shero', until it got bigger and bigger."
For Mr Sheridan the shame he felt about what had happened developed into depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anxiety.
It came to a head when he found himself standing on the beach one day contemplating suicide. Thankfully a friend and colleague called him in that moment and the trajectory of his life changed.
Since getting help for his mental health, he has dedicated himself to the Black Dog Institute, kicking off his 2023 fundraiser at Carrington Bowling Club at the weekend where he raised more than $3000.
"A combination of friends, family, professional help and exercise has helped my recovery and provided the motivation to spread the message of mental health and raise much needed funds," he said. "Raising awareness and being able to help others by sharing my journey is what motivates me to do this challenge and record the adventure. Me and PTSD look forward to sharing our journey with you."
The bike odyssey team leave for Townsville on Thursday. Mr Sheridan is still looking for a sponsor to provide a caravan or camper for the Perth to Adelaide portion of the ride.
Check out his fundraising page for more information: https://www.teamblackdog.org.au/fundraisers/robertsheridan/bob-sheridan--s-bike-odyssey
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
