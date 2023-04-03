Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

High-ranking Bandidos bikie delays bail application, intends to plead not guilty

Updated April 3 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A high-ranking member of the Bandidos bikie gang accused of sparking two "gratuitously violent" brawls at a suicide prevention fundraiser at the Minmi Hotel before police raids allegedly uncovered five firearms and drugs has delayed applying for bail and intends to defend the charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.