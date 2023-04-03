High-ranking Bandidos bikie delays bail application, intends to plead not guilty

A high-ranking member of the Bandidos bikie gang accused of sparking two "gratuitously violent" brawls at a suicide prevention fundraiser at the Minmi Hotel before police raids allegedly uncovered five firearms and drugs has delayed applying for bail and intends to defend the charges.
Blair John Kelly, 36, who police say is the sergeant-at-arms of the Newcastle chapter of the Bandidos, was expected to appear in Newcastle Local Court on Monday and apply for bail after he and three other members of the gang were arrested last month.
But after prosecutors provided fresh documents at the eleventh hour, Mr Kelly's solicitor, Roland Day, said the matter would need to be adjourned before he could make an application to have him released on conditional bail.
The matter was adjourned until May after Mr Day indicated Mr Kelly intended to defend a number of the serious charges, including participating in a criminal group and a number of firearm offences.
Mr Kelly, as well as Harley Lamotte, 29, Dylan Alwyn Griffin, 29, and Koda Warren Tredinnick, 26, are accused of starting a wild brawl during a function at the Minmi Hotel on the afternoon of February 18.
Police say Mr Kelly was asked to leave by a member of staff about 4.10pm after he refused to comply with directions and broke a sign.
He allegedly responded by smashing a glass, which triggered a wild melee during which a number of patrons were assaulted before Mr Kelly and his group left in a car.
But about 6.45pm, Mr Kelly and the other men are alleged to have returned to the hotel and Mr Kelly is accused of headbutting a security guard while other members of the group bashed a number of patrons, including knocking one 33-year-old man unconscious.
The group then left again.
Police launched an investigation and referred the matter to Strike Force Raptor North, the region's new anti-bike squad, who last month raided properties at Cardiff, Edgeworth, Gillieston Heights and Newcastle West.
Strike Force Raptor police allege they seized five firearms - including a loaded shotgun and a loaded rifle with a silencer attached at Edgeworth and a semi-automatic firearm and two pistols at Cardiff - as well as cannabis and MDMA.
All up police arrested six people - the four men alleged to have been involved in the brawl at the Minmi Hotel - and two women, Amanda Parsons and Tiani Mariah Tauiwi, who were arrested at the homes at Edgeworth and Cardiff.
The six are charged with a string of assault and firearm offences as well as participating in a criminal group.
Mr Lamotte, Ms Parsons and Ms Tauiwi are all due to appear in Toronto Local Court on Tuesday.
