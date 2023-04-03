Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Former Adamstown Anglican priest Chris Bird removed from office, stripped of Holy Orders

April 4 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Anglican Priest, Chris Bird, here in 2014 as police chaplain.
Former Anglican Priest, Chris Bird, here in 2014 as police chaplain.

FORMER Adamstown Anglican priest Chris Bird has been permanently removed from office and stripped of his Holy Orders after he was found to have committed acts of assault, intimidation and bullying over a number of decades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.