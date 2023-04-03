Former Adamstown Anglican priest Chris Bird removed from office, stripped of Holy Orders

"Father Bird rails against the professional standards process and further diminishes the people he has hurt," Bishop Stuart said. "He shows no insight into the adverse impact his conduct has had. "He chose to ignore the opportunity to make amends and demonstrate behaviour consistent with the heart of his vocation. "Sadly, I anticipate that those who supported Graeme Lawrence and Father Bird will not recognise that, despite their positive experience of them, both were prepared to set up a church in which people could be harmed and the harm go unchallenged. "As the Bishop, I am absolutely confounded that a priest could possibly behave in conduct themselves in the manner determined by the Professional Standards Board. "After careful consideration, I have resolved to bring this matter to a conclusion, and I have exercised the authority bestowed on me to remove Father Bird from his office and depose him from holy orders."