CLUTCHING a photograph of her late mother, Roslyn Reay's daughter Mandii described the unsolved murder as "living in a nightmare you can never get out of".
On April 3, 2005 the Newcastle woman's body was found in her Cooks Hill home. She had been stabbed at least 20 times, there was no forced entry to her flat and her body had been undiscovered for a fortnight before a family member raised the alarm.
Police believe the answers to who murdered Ms Reay are hiding in the Hunter.
The state government and NSW Police Force have offered a $750,000 reward for new information about the "egregious, violent murderous act upon a lovely woman".
"Her manner of death was atrocious," Homicide Squad commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty told a press conference on Monday.
"We are looking for information not just on the day in April but the weeks preceding that. I still think the answer is in the Hunter, that's why we are here.
"Those who have either committed the murder or have information about the murder are in this area, in this town."
At the time of the incident more than 100 people were called in by police, some to be DNA tested and others interviewed for information. Ms Reay was a passionate animal rights campaigner and reportedly had a wide circle of friends. She also took in boarders from time to time.
Despite exhaustive investigations into all of these facets of her life, no-one has ever been arrested. In 2021 the case was referred to the Unsolved Homicide Unit and was reopened by Strike Force Oro 2.
Detective Superintendent Doherty said detectives had been re-analysing evidence collected over the past 18 years as part of the renewed investigation.
"Roslyn was a well-liked and respected member of the Newcastle community and for her life to be cut short in such a violent manner was a shock to the neighbourhood," he said.
"Through our investigations with the renewed strike force, we have been going back through all evidence collated, including forensic material, to ensure we leave no stone unturned.
"We are hoping this reward may spark someone's memory who may have spoken to or associated with Roslyn in the March of 2005, and may be able to help us piece together her final movements."
Ms Reay's family welcomed the reward, including daughter Mandii who fronted the media on Monday to launch the appeal.
"It's been a long time to get here, but I am grateful that finally a reward has been offered," she said.
"I just hope that anyone out there with information will come forward."
She described the prospect of getting answers as "bittersweet" because "your family member is not returned to you" even if there is justice through the courts.
"It doesn't take away the pain or horror of what you have gone through, but it's something.
"We have our good days and our bad days," she said though tears.
"How do you [keep living]? Every time I used to have a moment of happiness I would feel guilty. But 18 years, it's a long time, you have to keep going."
"I don't know for what reason you did this to my mum, there is no reason, but please if you have any conscience at all, come forward. You've had another 18 years of life, my mum didn't get that. You took her young. Turn yourself in, have a heart."
Anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Oro 2 investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
