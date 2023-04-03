An investigation has been triggered after two teenage girls were allegedly assaulted at a Hunter train station on Sunday.
Port-Stephens Hunter police are making inquiries after the alleged assault at Beresfield Railway Station.
Emergency services responded at about 5pm.
Police are appealing for anyone with information that may assist inquiries to contact Maitland Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.