WHEN it comes to supergroups it would be difficult to find any as creatively in tune with the zeitgeist as Boygenius.
In their own right Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus are all highly-successful singer-songwriters in the American indie and emo-folk scenes, and at the forefront of the "sad girl" movement. Though it's a label they'd all reject.
In 2018 the trio of friends - united in their literary approach to songwriting, love of Leonard Cohen and Paul Simon and an advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights - released a beloved self-titled EP as their respective solo careers were exploding.
But while the first Boygenius EP arrived with the hype of potential, the trio's full-length album, The Record, is released with genuine star power.
Bridgers' 2020 album Punisher was widely considered a defining record of the pandemic era and Dacus' Home Video and Baker's Little Oblivions, both in 2021, were acclaimed.
The Record combines the strengths of each songwriter and allows their individual personalities to shine. It's also a far bolder and a more sonically-expansive record. It's a true band record that strives beyond the sum of its parts.
There's a shared vision of tortured hearts, insecurities and a search for identity, but also a knowledge that there's strength in unity.
Boygenius are musical magpies, referencing The Cure, the Old Testament and Sheryl Crow and sprinkling them like Easter eggs.
The Dacus-led True Blue is delicate slice of indie-folk wrapped in a stunning three-part harmony as they sing, "But it feels good to be known so well/ I can't hide from you like I hide from myself."
Bridgers' confessional Revolution 0 begins as a delicate lament, before layers of harmony and strings slowly bring the full beauty of the track to bloom.
Angular guitar dominates the Baker-led trifecta of $20, Satanist and Anti-Curse.
"Supergroup" is one of the most overblown terms in the music industry, but Boygenius prove with The Record that they demand that moniker.
Alone Bridgers, Baker and Dacus are great - but together they're magnificent.
