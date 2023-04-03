Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Why Phoenix Crossland will rise to the occasion as Newcastle's five-eighth

By Robert Dillon
Updated April 4 2023 - 7:04am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Master and apprentice: Young Knights halfback Phoenix Crossland training alongside his mentor and childhood idol Mitchell Pearce.
Master and apprentice: Young Knights halfback Phoenix Crossland training alongside his mentor and childhood idol Mitchell Pearce.

KNIGHTS playmaker Jackson Hastings is backing Phoenix Crossland to fill the breach at five-eighth while Tyson Gamble joins Kalyn Ponga on the sidelines through concussion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.