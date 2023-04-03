Why Phoenix Crossland will rise to the occasion as Newcastle's five-eighth

KNIGHTS playmaker Jackson Hastings is backing Phoenix Crossland to fill the breach at five-eighth while Tyson Gamble joins Kalyn Ponga on the sidelines through concussion.
Gamble was replaced in the 65th minute of Newcastle's 32-all draw with Manly on Saturday for a head-injury assessment and ordered to sit out the rest of the game.
Under the NRL's new 11-day stand-down policy, the former Brisbane utility is set to miss Sunday's clash with the Warriors at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Gamble has proven a more-than-capable replacement in the absence of Ponga, who has missed the past three games after being knocked senseless in the round-two win against Wests Tigers.
The mercurial Queensland Origin representative has returned from a week in Canada, where he underwent high-tech brain scans and expert assessments, but the Knights are yet to confirm when he will return to playing.
In their absence, Hastings is confident Crossland can do a job for Newcastle.
The 22-year-old set up the equalising try on Saturday, with a pinpoint cross-field kick for winger Dominic Young, and will no doubt relish a rare opportunity in Newcastle's starting line-up.
"He's the Mr Fix-it for us at the moment," Hastings said of Crossland, who debuted in the NRL as an 18-year-old and has now appeared in 40 top-grade games.
"He's doing a really good job. He's a good player - tough, talented.
"He's biding his time and doing the team thing for us off the bench.
"I was doing the same thing a couple of years ago, where you don't really know where you're going to play, but you just have to be ready for anything.
"He's done a fantastic job. He put up that kick today for Dom to get his fourth try.
"He'll probably get the nod next week I'd imagine, and we'll get some reps in together and work hard and get ready for the Warriors."
A halfback through his junior years, Crossland has also been used as a five-eighth, lock, hooker and bench utility at NRL level.
While the Knights may have surprised some critics by continuing to perform strongly in Ponga's absence, Hastings said he had always been confident the rest of the squad would cope.
"We don't really care what anyone else says," Hastings said. "In-house, we know that we've worked really hard.
"People forget that we lost Kalyn for 10 weeks of the pre-season. He tore his calf and couldn't get any reps in, so people were in and out [at five-eighth].
"So it is what it is. First and foremost, Kalyn's health comes before playing football, and we obviously wish him all the best.
"We get to see him after his trip to Canada, where he's been in the best hands.
"He's in really good spirits and we're confident he'll back sooner rather than later. He's one of the best players in the game and we'll welcome him back with open arms."
Knights CEO Philip Gardner said the club "hope to see Kalyn back playing as soon as possible" after his trip to Canada last week.
"I feel very positive about the whole outcome," Gardner said. "We're hoping it won't be much longer before he's back on the paddock."
Ponga's co-captain, Jayden Brailey, said it wouldn't take long for the 25-year-old to fine-tune his fitness.
"I think fitness levels isn't an issue with KP," Brailey said.
"He's one of the fittest in the side, but it's just getting back in that training load. I dare say he'll need a week or so of training under his belt, but I'm not too sure what that looks like."
Brailey said coach Adam O'Brien had a number of good options to play five-eighth on Sunday.
