Junior rep teams set to take Newcastle Knights back to the future

KNIGHTS chief executive Philip Gardner is confident a host of future first-graders will emerge from the club's teams who contest the NSWRL junior representative finals series, which kick off this weekend.
Newcastle have qualified second in Harold Matthews (under-17s), third in SG Ball (under-19s) and third in Tarsha Gale Cup (women's under-19s) and all three teams will contest the opening round of their respective play-offs on Saturday.
History would suggest that when the Knights were at their most successful, during the years that delivered premiership wins in 1997 and 2001, it was an era largely built around home-grown players.
Gardner believes the next generation of young tyros can help take Newcastle back to the future.
"If we're going to fix the culture, it's clear that it starts with our junior teams and pathways," Gardner told the Newcastle Herald.
"If we're going to have people who want to lead the club forward and really have the club at heart, we've got to bring them through our systems, from under-13s all the way through.
"They're the kids that will bring us the [NRL] premiership that we want.
"It's clear that if you're recruiting players all the time, it's hard to build a culture.
"We need the culture to be our culture, a culture that reflects the region, and we'd like 70 per cent of our NRL squad to eventually be locals.
"And the culture also has to be about winning. Learning to win is really, really important. I think the club lost a bit of that during those years when we got three wooden spoons in a row,"
The Knights have not won an age-group trophy since Harrold Matthews (then under-16s) in 2019. They last won the SG Ball in 2011 and Jersey Flegg (under-21s) in 1992.
They have been runners-up three times in Tarsha Gale Cup since 2018.
Gardner confirmed that the Knights would be replacing their former head of recruitment, Clint Zammit, with a person based in Newcastle. Zammit continued to live in Cairns during his three-year stint with Newcastle, which ended last week.
"Clint left with our best wishes because he's done a really good job for us," Gardner said. "But it's time to have our recruitment manager based here, coming into the Centre of Excellence every day, and working with that team."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.