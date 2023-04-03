Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Have Your Say

Newcastle businesses, residents address Supercars meeting

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated April 3 2023 - 9:14pm, first published 8:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Passions were high at a Supercars community meeting which spilled out of Newcastle City Hall as residents and businesses expressed their negative experiences of the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.