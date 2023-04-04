Newcastle Herald
Editorial: Newcastle and Hunter ministers in Minns cabinet must advocate

By Editorial
April 5 2023 - 8:00am
Hunter MPs with newly elected NSW Premier Chris Minns last week.
POLITICAL realities meant western Sydney was the main battleground in last month's NSW election. But while election campaigns can often be built around areas where the few have the casting vote for the many, the governments they choose must rise above the temptation to deliver only what is expedient and popular.

