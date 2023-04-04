POLITICAL realities meant western Sydney was the main battleground in last month's NSW election. But while election campaigns can often be built around areas where the few have the casting vote for the many, the governments they choose must rise above the temptation to deliver only what is expedient and popular.
As Labor heartland at state level, the Hunter was always poised for a stronger voice in the Minns cabinet than it had perhaps been afforded under the Perrottet government. The writing was on the wall in the former premier's absence from this city, a few visits to the Hunter in Metford and Dungog notwithstanding.
Tuesday delivered the news that five of this region's MPs will stand in the new state cabinet. Swansea MP Yasmin Catley, a former NSW Labor deputy leader under Mr Minns' predecessor Jodi McKay, will be the Minister for Police and Counter-Terrorism.
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp is Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education and the prime Minister for the Hunter role. Port Stephens MP Kate Washington becomes Minister for Families and Communities, Minister for Disability Inclusion; Charlestown's Jodie Harrison assumes the role of Minister for Women, Minister for Seniors and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, while Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison will be Minister for Regional Transport and Roads.
Independent Greg Piper, one of three MPs guaranteeing the minority Labor government confidence and supply, has the new premier's support as Speaker of the House.
These are not minor responsibilities, and of course all the portfolios stretch well beyond this region. Yet anyone who has criticised a decision made in Macquarie Street and inflicted on this region will understand the importance that a focus on the Hunter in the halls of power can carry.
"Being the voice for the Hunter in the cabinet is not a responsibility that I take lightly, and I will be working with my Hunter colleagues to ensure issues and ideas from across the region are heard," Mr Crakanthorp said of his appointments.
Hunter Park, Wallsend flooding, Stockton erosion and managing the energy transition loom large as tests of their time in power. Their advocacy must be undeniable. We wish the new cabinet success in delivering for constituents, particularly close to home.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.