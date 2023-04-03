A shed fire has claimed the lives of multiple working dogs in the Maitland area on Tuesday morning.
Fire crews were called to a property on Oswald Road at Oswald just before 7.20am after a landowner had found an old diary shed well alight.
Initially, two to three dogs were reported to have died in the blaze - though that number is yet to be confirmed.
The man saved several other dogs from the burning structure.
The fire has been put out and the clean-up was ongoing at the time of publication.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.