Where are we going to house another million people when we already have an accommodation crisis? We have pensioners going without food so they can pay their overheads and yet, in their wisdom, we're expanding the population. We certainly have what we wished for; an out-of-touch government who are looking for brownie points without any consideration of the effect that these stupid ideas will have on the people who have elected them to conduct the affairs of our country. How divisive can we get, between the Voice, stupid immigration and unions running amok? We don't have the population to support these pie-in-the-sky proposals, so I suggest that the elected people start doing what they are supposed to do and fix our already badly-wounded country.