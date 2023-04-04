Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes April 6 2023

By Letters to the Editor
Updated April 5 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 4:30am
Children playing in the Pacific Park fountain in 2005. Picture by Dean Osland
I FULLY agree with the concerns of Denise Lindus Trummel ("Let's get fountain flowing again", Letters, 28/3) and Loretta Paolucci (Short Takes, 29/3), about the condition and council's woeful neglect of the Pacific Park fountain. If my memory is correct, it was a gift of the Newcastle Morning Herald in the early 1980s to the people of this city to mark the centenary of the newspaper.

