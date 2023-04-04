I FULLY agree with the concerns of Denise Lindus Trummel ("Let's get fountain flowing again", Letters, 28/3) and Loretta Paolucci (Short Takes, 29/3), about the condition and council's woeful neglect of the Pacific Park fountain. If my memory is correct, it was a gift of the Newcastle Morning Herald in the early 1980s to the people of this city to mark the centenary of the newspaper.
While I normally would support the use of recycled power (in this case solar) for the fountain, there are some situations where this power source may not be appropriate.
I recall a photo, possibly by Herald photographer Ron Morrison, of children running through the water spouts. Solar power reduced that to a pathetic shadow of its former self. Perhaps that could be addressed by council.
GABRIEL Fowler's article ("Dead man defence", Herald, 31/3) pointed out that churches and religious orders are using "unethical'' legal tactics to avoid litigation against some notorious paedophiles. This is cause for alarm. Anyone with any compassion for their fellow human beings would be gobsmacked reading about how victims and their families, such as Geoffrey and Audrey Nash, have had to suffer all these years.
These people definitely do have a life sentence and now these "unethical'' legal tactics are going to see more "monsters'' and the religious organisations protected. The fact that the very teachings of the church are supposed to be for the betterment of mankind, setting high moral standards beggars belief. However, the complete opposite applies in these circumstances with hypocrisy rotten to the core in my opinion. Surely, someone can do something to stop this from happening please?
SADLY, the old saying comes true. We voted a Labor government in and it is almost Australia-wide at state and federal level. In my opinion, they have no idea about running a country that is emerging from the COVID plague. On one hand, we have the government planning to bring in one million immigrants to decimate our already miserable, difficult market. We also have inflation out of control, and, to top it off, unions are again running amok demanding a massive wage rise while a percentage of our population is struggling to make ends meet due to the cost of food and rent.
Where are we going to house another million people when we already have an accommodation crisis? We have pensioners going without food so they can pay their overheads and yet, in their wisdom, we're expanding the population. We certainly have what we wished for; an out-of-touch government who are looking for brownie points without any consideration of the effect that these stupid ideas will have on the people who have elected them to conduct the affairs of our country. How divisive can we get, between the Voice, stupid immigration and unions running amok? We don't have the population to support these pie-in-the-sky proposals, so I suggest that the elected people start doing what they are supposed to do and fix our already badly-wounded country.
MICHAEL Hinchey comments (Short Takes, 1/4) that enthusiasm for nuclear power is because of little more than anything-but-renewables mindset. I believe that comment reveals the minimalistic scope of one's ability to critically analyse reasons why countries such as the US and Britain are planning to use small nuclear reactors as the core of their plans to achieve a zero-carbon future. Even the Australian Workers Union's national secretary, Dan Walton, says Australia's switch to nuclear submarines means it's time to reconsider our ban on civil nuclear energy.
It beggars belief that we mine and sell uranium to other countries for use on nuclear power, and we do not use it ourselves. To some people, it appears the dangers from using nuclear power are greater in Australia than in other countries.
AS I suspect Peter Dolan well realises ("Ban is policy, not prudence", Letters, 4/4), the purpose of my contribution (Short Takes, 1/4) wasn't to argue that renewable energy is "superior" to nuclear (even though I think it is). It was to point out that although renewable energy possesses the same attributes cited by proponents of nuclear power as reasons for its adoption, but often they endorse one but not the other. Why is that?
I NOTE many letters referring to the Voice to Parliament. The most common opinion seems to be that it is discriminatory for Indigenous people to have a Voice to Parliament, which at face value seems only to be, in reality, a lobby group.
The Indigenous people will, if the referendum gets up, not be the only Australians with lobby group. Have people ignored all the lobby groups currently in existence?
For the right-leaning people there are many: chambers for business people, the numerous employer organisations, which I understand have a far bigger membership percentage than employee organisations, and the National Farmers Federation. Manufacturers are well represented. The mining industry has a massive influence in government, especially if there is a conservative government in office. I could go on.
On the employee side of the debate there are the many unions, although a lot of employees choose not to be members. So, if they don't feel represented, that is of their choice.
I have thought long and hard about this issue, and thus far I can think of no other group who has no group to lobby the government of the day on their behalf. So for those that say to give the Indigenous Australians a Voice/lobby to Parliament is discriminating, the discrimination is there already.
Let them have their voice and take away that discrimination.
AUSTRALIA'S attempt to do its bit to combat climate change is like me keeping my lawn nice and tidy while the rest of the neighbourhood continues to grow weeds that continue to damage my nice lawn.
I spend all this money trying to keep my lawn free of these weeds, but I am outnumbered by those who don't do the same.
This example may be off the well-beaten track of climate change solutions, but it shows that unless the main culprits who are destroying my lawn do the same as me, what is the use of even trying?
Yes, I may sleep better at night, but this doesn't help pay all the bills that are accumulating because of the money I have spent on the lawn. What I have decided to do is to pay off all my bills and what's left over I spend on my lawn.
FURTHER to Glenis Powell's informative letter, ("Time to take handbrake off beachfront park", Letters, 1/4), I would like to highlight from my observation that this park has only four structures within it. One red garbage bin, one power box for supply of electricity and two arsenic treated 1970s-style wooden picnic tables. Oh the serenity. I suppose it has a garbage bin; my local very busy bus stop in Glebe Road had its bin removed some years ago and it is always filthy.
WELL done Australia for joining with 130 countries to seek an opinion on climate change and associated human rights from the highest court in the international legal system. This request for an opinion was born in a university in Vanuatu, a small low lying island in the Pacific, that has been recently devastated by huge cyclones. Vulnerable countries to climate change urgently need to know their legal rights including what access they may have to compensation from other countries causing human induced climate change. Although not legally binding, a successful request for an opinion to be sought from the International Court of Justice may well provide the pathway to finding the answers sought.
BRUCE Cook (Short Takes 1/4): I didn't vote Liberal. I don't have $3 million in my super yet, but who knows? In 10 years, maybe. Being double income with no kids over 33 years certainly helped, and I've inherited the rest. I have a reputation around town as a strong swimmer. My parents were both swimmers. I guess I was lucky to be the strongest swimmer in the pack the day I was created 54 years ago, though I would have loved to have been in James Packer's race.
RICK Frost, (Short Takes, 1/4), complains about Amanda Vanstone, former Minister for Immigration and Ambassador to Italy, being given space in the Herald for her "drivel". Personally I think she presents a refreshing change from the usual photos of minority groups waving flags or placards about coal, gas or oil.
HOW to lose the Aston, the bluest of blue electorates: disregard the seedy activities that required a by-election to be held; parachute in a candidate from outside against the wishes of the electorate; believe Peter Dutton's presence would secure Roshena Campbell more votes; roll out John Howard to captain Roshena Campbell's cheer squad. If there was an Oscar equivalent for worst political strategy, this would be a shoo-in. A reasonable person might conclude it was more than all the above that lost Aston for the Liberals. The quality of the Labor candidate Mary Doyle, the increasing popularity of Labor in government and of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese could not be overestimated.
