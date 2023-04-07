3 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
Find space to live, work, play, and regenerate in this cohesive home, grounded in down-to-earth simplicity.
This transformed 1950's workers' cottage has 240m2 indoor/outdoor space that is styled to perfection.
There is double-storied living. The ceilings reaching over five metres bring the wow factor, as well as the expansive view.
The sleek open-plan kitchen has quality appliances and opens onto a large deck to make entertaining easy.
The main dwelling includes two bedrooms with built-in robes and a mezzanine that could be used as a third bedroom.
The main bedroom opens to an exotic pot-plant garden in a private courtyard. There is one well-designed bathroom, toilet, and laundry, with floor-to-ceiling Japanese tiles.
A study nook upstairs leads to a 22m2 attic space, perfect as a rumpus, hobby/sewing or storage.
The multipurpose studio of 55m2 is a real bonus. Easily divided, a spacious separate room could emerge.
A magnificent rooftop garden feasts the eye. A 'concept bridge' connects the two buildings, enabling access to the rooftop deck/garden from the main dwelling's back deck.
Abel is a quiet, tree-lined street in inner city Newcastle. Shops, schools, hospitals, and all the essentials are in immediate reach. You can be at the beach within 10 to 15 minutes, Williamstown airport and the Hunter Valley within 20 minutes.
