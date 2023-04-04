Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hand surgery forces William Crighton to cancel UK tour on eve of first show

By Josh Leeson
April 4 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Crighton was supposed to kick-off his UK tour in Cardiff on Wednesday. Picture by Simone De Peak
William Crighton was supposed to kick-off his UK tour in Cardiff on Wednesday. Picture by Simone De Peak

ARIA Award-winning Hunter singer-songwriter William Crighton has been forced to cancel his UK tour and undergo surgery, after a re-occurrence of a hand injury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.