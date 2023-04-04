ARIA Award-winning Hunter singer-songwriter William Crighton has been forced to cancel his UK tour and undergo surgery, after a re-occurrence of a hand injury.
In November 2021 Crighton was hospitalised with a bone infection after he accidentally stabbed a tomato stake through his left hand while gardening in his Bellbird backyard.
Crighton began to suffer pain in his hand during his recent tour with Liz Stringer and scans revealed a piece of wood remained from the original puncture.
"Why has it flared up this last week and been fine for the previous 12 months? I have no idea," Crighton posted on social media.
"It's made the past three shows with Liz very painful. I hate cancelling shows. Especially when this, my first UK headline tour was going to be such a good time.
"I understand many of you went to big lengths, organising travel and planning road trips etc and I appreciate greatly everyone who was planning to come and spend a night/s with us.
"This decision was a very difficult one to make. However, the risk of long term damage if I delayed the treatment combined with the immediate impaired function for playing guitar made it the necessary one."
Crighton was supposed to have begun his 13-date UK tour in Cardiff, Wales on Wednesday April 5.
PERTH indie band Sly Withers return to the Newcastle Hotel on June 8.
The four-piece last played the Islington venue two years ago after the release of their debut album Gardens. This latest tour promotes Sly Withers' second LP Overgrown, released in October.
Hobart's Bec Stevens is joining Sly Withers on the tour to perform tracks from her new album Big Worry.
WAUCHOPE-raised Golden Guitar-winner, Angus Gill, has once again teamed up with members of Paul Kelly's touring band for his second album as Angus Gill & Seasons Of Change.
The first taste from the album, Departure & Arrival, was released on Friday and sees the fresh-faced Gill combine a classic Johnny Cash freight-train rhythm with a Farfisa organ.
Seasons Of Change are Peter Luscombe (drums), Bill McDonald (upright bass), Dan Kelly (guitar), Cameron Bruce (organ) and Susie Ahern (backing vocals).
Angus Gill & Seasons Of Change perform at Lizotte's on May 4 and at the Royal Hotel Dungog on May 5.
