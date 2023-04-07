We are extremely excited to expand our legacy with the new Cardiff Heights location, while continuing to partner with other schools to help address the immediate needs of the community.- Lara Cheney, Principal Aspect Hunter School
As Australia celebrates World Autism Awareness Day and seeks to raise understanding of autism and how we can all make society a more inclusive place, Aspect Hunter School is acknowledging its students and staff and preparing for a new campus in Cardiff Heights.
While Aspect Hunter's main campus is at Thornton, providing autism-specific education programs for students in K-12, the school offers six autism-specific satellite classes within mainstream schools located across Newcastle, the Hunter region and Port Macquarie, along with a distance education program. Combined, these schools enrol over 250 students.
And within 18 months Aspect Hunter is set to launch a new campus, Aspect School Lake Macquarie in Cardiff Heights, to meet the increasing demand for autism-specific education in the region.
Lara Cheney, Principal Aspect Hunter School said the new campus in Cardiff Heights will be welcomed by local residents with children on the autism spectrum, as it will provide more opportunity to access autism-specialist education and individualised learning plans.
"Parents value Aspect's approach and the way our wonderful teachers work with a student's special interest areas to be able to motivate them to achieve their personal best," Ms Cheney said. "Our new campus will cater for up to 80 students and is ideally positioned, given it's close proximity to Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and local area amenities.
"This school is being designed by a specialist team with experience in developing autism-friendly schools, and will also include a dedicated space for autism assessments."
A key part of Aspect's educational approach is transition. Learning is focused on building each student's skills and independence to enable them to transition to less specialised settings with comprehensive and personalised support. Approximately 20 per cent of Aspect Hunter students successfully transition each year.
"With almost 10,000 children on the autism spectrum residing in the Hunter-New England region according to the NDIS, more supports and services for children and families is vital," Ms Cheney added.
"Aspect has been operating schools in this community for over 40 years and we are extremely excited to expand our legacy with the new Cardiff Heights location, while continuing to partner with other schools to help address the immediate needs of the community."
For enquiries about Aspect Hunter or to register interest for Aspect School Lake Macquarie, contact (02) 4922 5900 or www.autismspectrum.org.au/Lake-Macquarie.
Ledbury Constructions is a national award-winning Newcastle building company specialising in unique architecturally designed homes.
Over 20 years, director Daniel Ledbury and his team have established an unrivalled reputation for high-end constructions in Newcastle and the surrounding area.
Attention to detail using quality products and experienced tradesmen is synonymous with their work.
An award-winning example is 'Bunkeren'.
In 2021 Ledbury partnered with architect James Stockwell to build this incredible beachside 'bunker' home 'half-buried' and carved out of the rock on the side of a hill at Whitebridge.
Bunkeren was named Best Residential Architecture - New House at the 2021 National Architecture Awards.
The spectacular family home built for Stockwell's Danish and Australian clients was lauded for it's off form concrete construction, rooftop gardens, sparkling pool, sweeping views of the ocean and floor-to-ceiling windows.
That same year, Daniel was named Hunter Master Builders Association (MBA) Residential Builder of the Year.
The following year Bunkeren was recognised at state level, winning NSW MBA honours for Best Use of Concrete and Best Contract Home ($3 million - $3.5 million).
Bunkeren was then crowned MBA's 2022 national winner for Contract Home ($2 million to $4 million).
The exposure didn't stop there. Niche architecture magazine Local Project did a story on Bunkeren and a video that went viral. Last count YouTube views were over 4.5 million.
To top it off, Bunkeren now features in the latest Lexus car ad.
"Yeah it's been a pretty special project to be involved in," Daniel said. "Challenging and collaborative."
Bunkeren typifies the understated high-end work Ledbury Constructions does.
"Generally coastal, architect-designed projects," Daniel summarised.
"We've done a few nice builds since Bunkeren in 2021, and we've got a couple of projects currently underway."
These include one at Frederick Street in Merewether for Deborah McKendry Hunt Architects.
"It's another concrete construction with curved concrete and glass, spiral staircases, curved walls and windows, arched doors - it's a very unique build," Daniel said.
Ledbury are also working on another house for architect Anthony Parsons, who is based in Sydney, but studied at Newcastle.
"It's being built on a large block of land in Merewether. Lots of off form concrete, timber, copper, clad in limestone with an oasis garden in the middle giving a private sanctuary. A basement with a suspended pool on top. It's going to be special."
It will be another benchmark construction for Newcastle and testimony to the reputation Ledbury have established.
"We've been operating for over 20 years and have built a lot of trust," Daniel said.
"There was a period there where I teamed up with Todd Blatchford and built some great homes.
"Most of our jobs come via word of mouth or referrals from architects or past clients.
"We are committed to delivering a quality job and an honest open relationship with the client and architect."
Attention to detail is critical and Ledbury Constructions only takes on a maximum two projects a year.
"That way you can keep control of and dedicate enough time to each project," Daniel said.
Having a long-term team also helps maintain quality.
"One of my first apprentices Nigel Stuckings is still on the team and has been a supervisor for some time now," Daniel said.
"Our other supervisor, Andrew Waller, has been with us for nearly the same period.
"Same goes with our carpentry team and sub-trades.
"We have been building quality homes together for a long time which creates a good working environment and produces good outcomes. We all get on well and enjoy doing the architectural homes.
"Lots of challenges and new products, but its very rewarding.
"Projects evolve as you build, and the entire process requires collaboration at every level from architects, engineers and clients right down to the sub-trades.
"It's about aesthetics and practical functioning and everyone being happy when it's finished.
"Ultimately it's the satisfaction each and every one of us gain from helping achieve the client and the architect's vision."