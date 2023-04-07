Ledbury constructing a vision for excellence in the Hunter Advertising Feature

Ledbury Constructions has built it's reputation on delivering high end architecturally-designed residential homes, like the award-winning Bunkeren at Whitebridge. Picture Supplied.

Ledbury Constructions is a national award-winning Newcastle building company specialising in unique architecturally designed homes.

Over 20 years, director Daniel Ledbury and his team have established an unrivalled reputation for high-end constructions in Newcastle and the surrounding area.

Attention to detail using quality products and experienced tradesmen is synonymous with their work.

An award-winning example is 'Bunkeren'.

In 2021 Ledbury partnered with architect James Stockwell to build this incredible beachside 'bunker' home 'half-buried' and carved out of the rock on the side of a hill at Whitebridge.

Bunkeren was named Best Residential Architecture - New House at the 2021 National Architecture Awards.

The spectacular family home built for Stockwell's Danish and Australian clients was lauded for it's off form concrete construction, rooftop gardens, sparkling pool, sweeping views of the ocean and floor-to-ceiling windows.

That same year, Daniel was named Hunter Master Builders Association (MBA) Residential Builder of the Year.

The following year Bunkeren was recognised at state level, winning NSW MBA honours for Best Use of Concrete and Best Contract Home ($3 million - $3.5 million).

Bunkeren was then crowned MBA's 2022 national winner for Contract Home ($2 million to $4 million).

The exposure didn't stop there. Niche architecture magazine Local Project did a story on Bunkeren and a video that went viral. Last count YouTube views were over 4.5 million.

To top it off, Bunkeren now features in the latest Lexus car ad.

"Yeah it's been a pretty special project to be involved in," Daniel said. "Challenging and collaborative."

Bunkeren typifies the understated high-end work Ledbury Constructions does.

"Generally coastal, architect-designed projects," Daniel summarised.

"We've done a few nice builds since Bunkeren in 2021, and we've got a couple of projects currently underway."

These include one at Frederick Street in Merewether for Deborah McKendry Hunt Architects.

"It's another concrete construction with curved concrete and glass, spiral staircases, curved walls and windows, arched doors - it's a very unique build," Daniel said.

Ledbury are also working on another house for architect Anthony Parsons, who is based in Sydney, but studied at Newcastle.

"It's being built on a large block of land in Merewether. Lots of off form concrete, timber, copper, clad in limestone with an oasis garden in the middle giving a private sanctuary. A basement with a suspended pool on top. It's going to be special."

It will be another benchmark construction for Newcastle and testimony to the reputation Ledbury have established.

"We've been operating for over 20 years and have built a lot of trust," Daniel said.

"There was a period there where I teamed up with Todd Blatchford and built some great homes.

"Most of our jobs come via word of mouth or referrals from architects or past clients.

"We are committed to delivering a quality job and an honest open relationship with the client and architect."

Attention to detail is critical and Ledbury Constructions only takes on a maximum two projects a year.

"That way you can keep control of and dedicate enough time to each project," Daniel said.

Having a long-term team also helps maintain quality.

"One of my first apprentices Nigel Stuckings is still on the team and has been a supervisor for some time now," Daniel said.

"Our other supervisor, Andrew Waller, has been with us for nearly the same period.

"Same goes with our carpentry team and sub-trades.

"We have been building quality homes together for a long time which creates a good working environment and produces good outcomes. We all get on well and enjoy doing the architectural homes.



"Lots of challenges and new products, but its very rewarding.

"Projects evolve as you build, and the entire process requires collaboration at every level from architects, engineers and clients right down to the sub-trades.

"It's about aesthetics and practical functioning and everyone being happy when it's finished.