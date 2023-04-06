From operating out of a cottage on Shepherds Hill to working out of a yacht club office, Marine Rescue Newcastle will soon have a $3 million permanent place to call home.
Its new government-funded base is taking shape at the western end of King Street, across from the South Stockton boat ramp, and is set for a June completion.
Marine Rescue Newcastle deputy unit commander Lyn Van Homrigh said the purpose-built two-storey facility would be "a game-changer".
"It's actually very exciting. To see where we've come from and what we've come to is pretty interesting and very significant," she said.
"This facility that we're getting - we'll be better suited for what we need to do. We've not had one like this before."
The new base will house a radio room to monitor recreational boating from as far as Anna Bay to Redhead and 30 nautical miles from shore.
"We also do a lot of assists up the inland waterways, rivers and the Newcastle harbour. [With the radio room] we can coordinate search and rescue for people that are in difficulty or who have gone missing," Ms Van Homrigh said.
The new site will also have crew facilities, giving volunteers an all-weather space to train and coordinate rescues.
"It will be fabulous to have that extra training space and flexibility with when we can use it," Ms Van Homrigh said.
"The crew can be on call over there, have training there and have facilities to bring their wet gear back in and all that sort of stuff after an assist or rescue," she said.
Since building started 10 months ago, all structural steel, trusses and frames have been installed on the first-floor level. The blockwork and lift shaft on ground level have been completed, and the roof installation is planned.
Ms Van Homrigh said she was impressed with how the build was coming along, and was excited for the move in the off-season.
"It's going really well, anytime we go over and visit the site significantly more progress has been made, it's looking very good," she said.
"The cooler months will give us time to make sure the base is working well."
Marine Rescue Newcastle will be more visible from the water and on land, and Ms Van Homrigh hoped that would attract more volunteers to join the crew.
"I think we'll see the growth of our unit in terms of numbers, and therefore capability, as we will have this space to expand."
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
