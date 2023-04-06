Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Purpose-built Marine Rescue Newcastle base booked in for winter completion

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
April 7 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new Marine Rescue Newcastle base is taking shape across from the South Stockton boat ramp. Picture supplied
The new Marine Rescue Newcastle base is taking shape across from the South Stockton boat ramp. Picture supplied

From operating out of a cottage on Shepherds Hill to working out of a yacht club office, Marine Rescue Newcastle will soon have a $3 million permanent place to call home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.