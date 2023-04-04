Newcastle Herald
Judge in trial of former NRL star Jarryd Hayne has told jurors to put stereotypes out of their minds

By Jack Gramenz
Updated April 4 2023 - 11:25am, first published 11:17am
Jarryd Hayne in Newcastle in November 2020. Picture by Jonathan Carrol
The judge in former rugby league star Jarryd Hayne's third rape trial has told jurors to put stereotypes out of their minds as they continue deliberating.

