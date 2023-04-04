Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

NPL: Maitland hope for quick return of Braedyn Crowley

By Craig Kerry
April 5 2023 - 9:30am
Braedyn Crowley
Braedyn Crowley

Star striker Braedyn Crowley is aiming for an early comeback from injury on Monday as Maitland search for a kick start to their stalled NPL premiership defence.

