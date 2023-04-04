NPL: Maitland hope for quick return of Braedyn Crowley

Star striker Braedyn Crowley is aiming for an early comeback from injury on Monday as Maitland search for a kick start to their stalled NPL premiership defence.
Crowley was sidelined for last week's 1-0 loss to Weston after going down with an ankle strain in the 3-1 defeat to Valentine.
The Magpies, with three points in four games, face another tough assignment on Monday when they host third-placed Broadmeadow (nine points) in round six.
Coach Mick Bolch will have Sean Pratt back from suspension and he hoped Crowley would also return.
"They originally said it would be a four-week injury but he does all his rehab, with icing every night and band work, so he's aiming for Monday," Bolch said.
With Charlestown racing clear at the top on 15 points, Bolch said his side needed a change in luck and performance to challenge for another title.
"When you're losing, the bounce of the ball doesn't seem to go your way and that's happened in a few games this year, so we'll just keep working hard and it should turn it self around," he said.
"But I'd nearly say we're too far behind Azzurri already. We're 12 points off and they play New Lambton again this weekend and we've got Magic, so if we don't get a result, we're a long way off where we need to be.
"All three losses could have been different, but we've got to be better. We're premiers and everyone is coming to beat you. It's disappointing we've lost three on the trot at home."
"I think we lost four games all of last year."
Maitland thumped New Lambton 9-1 to start the year. In between losses to top two Charlestown (2-1) and Weston (1-0), they beaten when down a man against Valentine.
"Weston were very good on the weekend, they are the best side we've played," Bolch said.
"Azzurri were very good defensively, whereas I thought Weston were good over the whole park.
"It's been a little bit of bad luck. Against Azzurri we got back to 1-1 all and were probably finishing over the top of them, then there's a 40-yard goal that goes through everyone.
"The Valentine game we lead 1-0 with 20 to go and Pratty gets sent off for a stupid yellow card. Then on the weekend, 1-0 to a penalty."
Maitland were perhaps unlucky to have a 22nd-minute call for a red card against Weston keeper Gerard Roebuck denied on Saturday. Roebuck appeared to take down James Thompson outside the box but the foul earned only a free kick.
Former Jets youth player Isaac Collins made his debut for the Magpies with a strong 20-minute stint off the bench.
Jacob Bailey remains sidelined for Maitland with an Achilles injury from pre-season.
