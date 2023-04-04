NPL teams clash to start Australia Cup campaigns

Three all-NPL clashes will headline round four of the Australia Cup Northern NSWF southern conference after the draw on Tuesday.
The 12 NPL clubs enter the preliminary stage of the nationwide knockout in games to be played by April 21.
Lake Macquarie will host Weston, Olympic welcome Cooks Hill and Edgeworth are away to New Lambton in the all-NPL matches.
NPL leaders Charlestown host Zone Premier League side Newcastle Suns.
In NPL versus second-tier side clashes, Maitland are away to Cessnock, Broadmeadow welcome Wallsend, Lambton Jaffas travel to West Wallsend and Adamstown are at home against Kahibah.
Kotara South are at home against fellow ZPL team Dudley Redhead. Valentine host the Jaffas Juniors.
Toronto Awaba are on the road against the winner of the Belmont Swansea v Mayfield match. Singleton are likewise against the winner of Westlakes and South Cardiff.
** Lambton Jaffas coach David Tanchevski said his players need to react better to referee decisions after Kale Bradbery was booked and sent off in the 3-1 win over Broadmeadow last Friday.
A challenge from Bradbery in the 71st minute was deemed a penalty, which Ben Kennedy then saved. However, Bradbery's celebration in the face of the referee led to his second yellow.
"It was never a penalty but you've got to live with them," Tanchevski said. "Referees don't always get it right and we can't react that way."
Jaffas overcame the loss to score twice and win.
Bradbery was suspended one match and will miss the game with Lakes on Sunday. Josh Benson is expected back from a hamstring strain.
A few senior boys did well. Riley McNaughton in midfield, Hay up top,
won us a lot of ball, had more possession
Even with 10 men, I felt we still had control of the game.
