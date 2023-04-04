Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

NPL teams clash to start Australia Cup campaigns

By Craig Kerry
April 5 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RD 6: Fri (8pm): Phoenix v Bears. Sat (2.30): New Lambton v Eagles. Sun (2.30): Lakes v Jaffas, Azzurri v Cooks Hill. Mon: Olympic v Rosebud (3), Magpies v Magic (3.30).
RD 6: Fri (8pm): Phoenix v Bears. Sat (2.30): New Lambton v Eagles. Sun (2.30): Lakes v Jaffas, Azzurri v Cooks Hill. Mon: Olympic v Rosebud (3), Magpies v Magic (3.30).

Three all-NPL clashes will headline round four of the Australia Cup Northern NSWF southern conference after the draw on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.