A 1950s workers cottage with a modern makeover in Mayfield has hit the market but it's not just the striking transformation that has led to 50 enquiries from buyers.
The two-storey residence also boasts a rooftop garden filled with succulents, a veggie patch and a viewing platform that takes in vistas across the city.
Selling agent Luke Murdoch from First National Newcastle said the home's extension was built by the previous owner who took advantage of the block's elevated position and capitalised on the view by creating a two-storey residence.
"Abel Street is a fairly elevated area because, for the most part, Mayfield is flat but this street is on a rise so it actually has quite a good view looking south," Mr Murdoch said.
"It's not the type of view you would expect in Mayfield."
The property is set to go to auction on April 22.
A price guide is available on request however, the agent said that interest from buyers so far is in the vicinity of $1 million.
Set on 304 square metres, the property is designed to make the most of both the indoor and outdoor space.
Split across two buildings, the main residence has two bedrooms and a mezzanine that could be utilised as a third bedroom.
A bridge connects the main building to a studio space that was constructed by the current owner and enables access to the rooftop deck and garden.
Mr Murdoch said it was rare to find a rooftop garden such as this one at a residential property in Newcastle.
"In some strata buildings and apartments you might get common areas with rooftop gardens but very rarely do you see one in a residential home like this," he said.
"The owner has put a lot of thought into it with lots of succulents and an edible garden, it is very unique."
The master bedroom opens out to a private courtyard and the bathroom, laundry and seperate toilet feature floor-to-ceiling tiles.
A double storey living space has five-metre high ceilings, while an open-plan kitchen features a large stainless steel bench, SMEG gas cooker and electric oven that opens out to a large deck.
A study nook upstairs leads to an attic space, ideal for use as a rumpus room or for extra storage space, while a 55 square metre multipurpose studio can be used as a work space or garage.
Mr Murdoch said both buildings are fully insulated with excellent airflow capacity, with fans and dual blinds installed throughout.
"On top of that space is the rooftop garden which has a big round skylight that provides light into the studio below," he said.
"We have had interest from buyers looking at it as use for a studio space themselves whether they do yoga classes or work as an artist.
"Others have looked at it as an Airbnb option."
The Mayfield area has drawn in a string of top sales in the past six months, including this one at 8 Kitchener Parade in Mayfield East which sold under the hammer for a suburb record of $1,821,700 in February.
The sale price smashed the previous record of $1.75 million for a five-bedroom home on a 1,056 square metre block at 13 Margaret Street in 2022.
Other big sales in the area include 3 Mena Street, Mayfield which sold for $1.5 million at auction in September and 4 Kitchener Parade, Mayfield East which sold in January for $1.27 million.
