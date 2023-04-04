One of the unique offerings in Newcastle Food Month is Opera at the Pub.
If Music be the Food of Love, presented by Foghorn Brewery and Newcastle Music Festival, is on Thursday April 13, at Foghorn Brewery.
Tickets ($95 per person) include a two-course meal, complimentary drink on arrival, and two brackets of beautiful music performed by Sydney duo, Lawergren & Lowe.
Ticket sales close Thursday, April 6. Book via newcastlefoodmonth.com.au or newcastlemusicfestival.org.au
The alternately served menu devised by the team at Foghorn Brewery includes Confit duck Maryland, sugar snaps, soft truffle polenta, caramelised onions and jus, or barramundi, duck fat potatoes, pea puree, pea ragout & crispy capers.
Dessert options are a cheese plate, or Gaytime parfait with honeycomb, peanut crumb and caramel glaze.
Attendees with specific food preferences can request consideration at the time of booking.
The performers, Susannah Lawergren and Georgia Lowe, are well-known to Sydney audiences, and in this performance, they will feature beautiful arias arranged for voice and concert harp, including works by Puccini, Bellini and Mozart.
Known for her versatility, stunning vocal expression and beautifully clear soprano, Sydney soprano Susannah Lawergren has sung with some of the foremost ensembles, composers and festivals in Australia. Lawergren's repertoire is always varied, last year singing Elena Kats-Chernin's Wild Swans, opera arias with harpist Georgia Lowe for Resonate at the Art Gallery of NSW, sacred oratorios, cantatas with Bach Akademie Australia, new music for the POW Requiem in Canberra and Schubert's Winterreise in the Utzon Room of the Sydney Opera House.
Australian harpist Georgia Lowe's playing has been described as magical, and making her famously difficult instrument seem so elegant and easy.
Lowe is a founding member of both the Australian Harp Quartet (AHQ) and soprano and harp duo Lawergren & Lowe with Susannah Lawergren, which features in this concert.
Italian Cheese and Wine Masterclass, Arno Deli, 6pm to 8.30pm, $140 per person at arnodeli.com.au. Sample six of Italy's lesser known cheese varieties matched with six Italian wines.
Oh My Papa - Six Course and Scarborough Wine Pairing, 6pm to 9.30pm, $150 per person at ohmypapa.com.au.
Grain & Grape, Foghorn Brewery, 6pm to 9pm, $99 per person at foghornbrewhouse.com.au. A specially prepared four-course menu expertly matched to both beer and wine.
Woodford Reserve American Whiskey Degustation, Bartholomew's, 6.30pm, $140 per person at bartholomews.com.au. A five-course degustation dinner paired with Woodford Reserve whiskeys. Hosted by brand ambassador and whiskey expert Andy Tsai.
Earp Distilling Co. Good Friday Seafood Long Lunch, noon to 4pm, $219 per person at earpdistillingco.com. The team from Earp Distilling Co is partnering with Dawson's oysters and Shane's Seafood while showcasing Hunter-made wines from Daniel Payne at Dirt Candy Wines. A four-course degustation paired with a selection of Dirt Candy wines and Earp Spirits. All meals will be cooked over flames and served and prepared in front of guests.
Fruits of the Hunter, Harrison's Food and Wine, Noon to 3pm, $115 per person at harrisonsfoodandwine.com. A five-course menu by chef Tony Harrison paired with five vibrant Hunter Valley wine selections.
Introduction to Italian Natural Wine, Arno Deli, 6pm, $160 per person at arnodeli.com.au. A line-up of six Italian natural wines you won't find at your local bottle shop plus a selection of cheese and salumi.
Taste of Polish Flavours, Urban Deli & Bar, 6pm to 9.30pm, $90 per person at urbandeliandbar.com. A traditional five-course menu with an option of five matching wines, plus information and history on each course and wine tasting notes.
Opera at the Pub - "The Food of Love", Foghorn Brewery, 6.30pm to 9.30pm, $95 per person at foghornbrewery.com.au.
Earp Distilling Co. Collaboration with Binnie Beef and Glenfiddich Whisky, Earp Distilling Co, 6pm to 9pm, $199 per person at earpdistillingco.com. A four-course culinary experience curated by Earp Distilling Co showcasing the best of Binnie Beef while teaming up with Glenfiddich's brand ambassador Jacob Penfold.
Afternoons at Bar Mellow with Patient Wolf Gin in collaboration with Sea, Salt & Sage, Bar Mellow, 2pm to 4.30pm, $110 per person at thebarmellow.com. Includes cocktails by Patient Wolf Gin and endless snacks by Sea Salt & Sage.
Vegan Autumn Long Lunch, The Nags Head Hotel, 12.30pm to 2.30pm, $65 per person at thenags.com.au or by phoning 4952 5743. Includes three-courses, a glass of wine on arrival and two specially paired cocktails.
An Arno Sunday Lunch, Arno Deli, 12.30pm, $190 per person at arnodeli.com.au. An intimate family style Sunday roast including a spritz and canapes on arrival, lunch featuring the Arno porchetta, and cheese to finish, all enjoyed with a selection of beer and wine. Only 16 tickets available for this event.
The Champagne Long Brunch, The Junction Hotel, 10am to 2pm, $90 per person by phoning 4962 8888. Three courses carefully crafted by head chef Warren Fouracre.
Pork Ewe Seasonal Lunch, Rustica, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, $189 per person at porkewe.com.au. Chefs Andy Wright and Mark Hosie will create a five-course Spanish inspired feast including a Pork Ewe cheese course, charcuterie and conchinollo (whole roasted local free range pig).
Thai Musical Night Dinner, Benjamas Thai, 5.30pm and 7.30pm, $65 per person at benjamasondarby.com. A Thai banquet menu of homemade recipes plus traditional Thai dancing and music.
Autumn Feast, The Elementa, 6pm to 9.30pm, $145 per person at theelementa.com.au. Head chef Jess Brooks will prepare some cracking seasonal dishes, share style.
Flotilla brings Restaurant Mason back for one night only Restaurant Mason's Chris Thornton is taking over Flotilla for one night of four nostalgic courses. The Flotilla, 6pm to 10pm, $250 per person at theflotilla.com.au.
Modus Merewether x Pork Ewe Deli: A brie-liant night of Beer & Cheese, Modus Merewether, 6pm, $99 per person at modbrewing.com. A four-course cheese-centric menu featuring some of the world's finest cheeses and beers.
Taste of Soul, Soul Cafe, 6pm, $200 per person for a table of four, tickets at soulcafe.org.au. A two-course meal prepared by Soul's volunteers plus a guided tour of the facility.
Burwood Beer Degustation, The Burwood Inn, 6pm to 9pm, $110 per person by phoning 4963 5000. Join the Burwood Inn and the teams from Capital Brewing Co and Wayward Brewing Co for a six-course beer degustation dinner.
Good Folk Beer-gustation, Good Folk Brewing, 6.30pm, $90 per person at goodfolkbrewing.com.au. A three-course beer-gustation dinner by executive chef Jeremy Fah featuring a couple of special releases created just for Newcastle Food Month. Head brewer James Horne will be on hand to share his expert knowledge.
Jazz at the Pub - "Savouries, Sweets & Swing", Foghorn Brewery, 6.30pm to 9.30pm, $95 per person at newcastlemusicfestival.org.au. Heather Price and the Dungeon Small Band present a mix of bluesy tunes and songs of the Big Band era on a smaller scale.
The Master & Apprentice, The Lucky Hotel, 6.30pm to 8.30pm, $150 per person at theluckyhotel.com.au. Three chefs - Matt Smith from The Roundhouse at Crystalbrook Kingsley, Joey Ingram from Margan Restaurant and The Lucky Hotel's Steve Scott - all spent their formative years working under Matt Kemp of Sydney's Banc, Balzac and Charing Cross fame and have many a story and dish from that time of their lives to share. To top it off, Kemp joins them in the kitchen.
A Tour of Italy, Harrison's Food and Wine, noon to 3pm, $115 per person at harrisonsfoodandwine.com. Five courses of rustic traditional Italian food matched to fine imported Italian wines.
West Walk - Independent Galleries Newcastle, Blackstone Gallery, 4pm to 8pm, $85 per person, independentgalleriesnewcastle.com.au. A progressive degustation and gallery hop through independent art galleries in Newcastle's West End. Combined with live music, a seasonal menu of wine and food, and an amazing art exhibition at each stop.
Wine, Cheese & Charcuterie Masterclass, upstairs at the Crown & Anchor Hotel, 2pm to 5pm, $140 per person at wineselectors.com.au. Wine Selectors, Margan Wines and Pork Ewe Deli will explore which Australian wines are the perfect match to some of the best international and local cheeses and charcuterie.
Meet the Maker: Greg Silkman of First Creek Wines, The Rooftop, Westfield Kotara, noon, 1pm, 2pm, $20 per person at westfield.com.au/kotara (also on April 23). A tasting of four wines, served by Greg Silkman himself, and paired with delicious Italian canapes from Criniti's and a wine glass to take home.
"Hunter Wine Down" A Sunday Session, The Edwards, noon to 3pm, $160 per person at theedwards.com.au. Winemakers Andrew Thomas, PJ Charteris and Mike De Iuliis have a friendship spanning almost 30 years and when these three get together, anything goes. Plus a four-course shared style lunch by The Eddies chef Cooper Hague.
Earp Distilling Co. Vegan Degustation, Earp Distilling Co, noon to 4pm, $149 per person at earpdistillingco.com. A farm to table four-course vegan degustation showcasing the best that the Hunter has to offer, paired with our house-made Earp spirits.
Six Course Seafood Tasting Menu, Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club, 6pm, $130 per person at ncyc.net.au. Executive chef Luke Carpenter will showcase fresh seafood as the hero element paired with Peter Drayton Wines from the Hunter Valley.
Flotilla brings back Reserve Wine Bar for one night only The Reserve Wine Bar team is taking over Flotilla for one night of mischief, good food and wine. Former Reserve Chefs Sam Alexander and Jake Deluca will bring back some of their celebrated dishes and wine will be curated by Patrick Haddock and Patrick Hester. The Flotilla, 6pm to 10pm, $250 per person at theflotilla.com.au.
Italian Cheese and Wine Masterclass, Arno Deli, 6pm to 8.30pm, $140 per person at arnodeli.com.au. Six of some of Italy's lesser known cheese varieties matched with six Italian wines.
Mediterranean Seafood Degustation Dinner, Signal Box, 6.30pm to 9.30pm, $130 per person at signalbox.com.au. A four-course degustation dinner created by Signal Box executive chef Dan James.
Edible Culture: Bush Foods Dinner, Local Connections, 6pm to 9pm, $90 per person at newcastle.edu.au/campus-life/newcastle/callaghan/spaces-and-places/local-connections. A four-course menu by chef Alex Hunter will be guided by traditional cooking methods and ingredients.
Heroes of the Hunter Long Lunch, Roundhouse at Crystalbrook Kingsley, noon to 4pm, $149 per person at wineselectors.com.au. Wine Selectors and Crystalbrook Kingsley are joining forces to prepare a three-course, Hunter Valley wine-paired long lunch.
Bottomless Brunch @ Neighbours on Market St, 9am to 11am, 11.30am to 1.30pm, $90 per person at neighboursonmarketst.com.au. Enjoy bottomless mimosas, rosé, breakfast spritzes and espresso martinis plus a brunch menu showcasing some of Neighbours' signatures in mini form. Think smashed avo, bacon bruschetta, shakshuka, corn fritters and hotcakes.
Battle of the (Newy) Brews, The Lucky Hotel, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, $89 per person at theluckyhotel.com.au. A fun four-course lunch created by chef Steve Scott and paired with a range of beers from local brewers.
