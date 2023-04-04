ALMOST seven months to the day of 57-year-old Anthony Nugent's shooting at a Fowler Street unit block, police are still searching for the culprit.
A number of firearms have been seized after Strike Force Alcheringa, the operation set up to investigate the point-blank shooting late on September 6, last year, executed multiple search warrants in an attempt to uncover the motive behind Mr Nugent's death.
A NSW Police spokesperson said the items seized will be sent for forensic examination.
"The motive is yet to be determined and investigators continue to follow a number of lines of inquiry," the spokesperson said.
"Detectives continue to urge anyone with information that may assist to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
The 57-year-old car enthusiast was shot about 11pm on September 6 in a brazen killing, leaving behind his partner and dog.
At the time, detectives believed the shooting was a 'targeted attack' on the man neighbours and friends described as a "good bloke".
Other residents of the Hamilton South unit block told the Herald at the time they had seen people come and go from Mr Nugent's second floor apartment.
The 57-year-old was known to police, and was previously wanted for traffic and property-related offences in 2019.
Mr Nugent's partner was in the apartment at the time and has assisted police with their investigation.
She is believed to have called Triple Zero in the minutes after Mr Nugent was shot.
When emergency services arrived at the scene, they found Mr Nugent with a gunshot wound to the chest and he died at the scene.
IN THE NEWS:
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
