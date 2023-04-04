Newcastle Herald
Students recognise military impact on families with Anzac service at Civic Theatre

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated April 4 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:30pm
Students from across the Hunter region gathered for the annual combined schools Anzac service at Civic Theatre on Tuesday, April 4.
In a move to deepen the understanding of Anzac Day, thousands of students from across the Hunter region gathered at Newcastle's Civic Theatre to commemorate.

