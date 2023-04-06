The Hunter is blanketed in yellow for another year as sunflower season reaches full bloom.
Here is your guide on the best places to pick your own stems, just in time for school holidays.
As a regional favourite, Hunter Valley Sunflowers welcomes large crowds each weekend during the season.
Enter the farm for $5 per adult, or no charge for children under 16. The bright buds can be purchased for $3 a stem.
"It's been a dream of Glen's to have a sunflower patch here in Largs since he saw them blooming, while working in Victoria," says Kirsten Slade, who owns Hunter Valley Sunflowers with her husband Glen.
The couple were inspired to create Hunter Valley Sunflowers and help give back to cancer research after they lost a good friend to the disease (her favourite flowers were sunflowers), alongside Glen's own battle with cancer.
"Since our first patch in 2021, we have donated 20 per cent of our entry fee to the Cancer Council. Alongside donations made by the public, we have raised close to $24,000," Kirsten says.
"We truly enjoy the emotional reward we experience from people coming to our sunflower patch. Whether it be to share their own cancer journey, family portraits, tick off the bucket list, propose to their loved one, or even get married in the patch."
Hunter Valley Sunflowers is a family-run farm that grows lucerne (hay) crops the majority of the time. However, the drought and floods led them to diversify and plant sunflowers on four acres of their land, as Kirsten notes "it's a nice size for people to walk through and enjoy".
The next sunflower patch is expected to bloom in late March or early April with dates and times (and future open days) to be shared on Hunter Valley Sunflowers' social media. The sunflower patch blooms are usually at their best for 10 to 12 days, so open days are dictated by the blooms.
"When our fields are blooming, we are open for people to pick their own flowers, have photos taken, enjoy a picnic and walk through the field. Some days we stay open so people can catch that sunset shot and pets are more than welcome on a lead."
125 McKimms Road, Largs, instagram.com/hunter_valley_sunflowers
Located in Peats Ridge on the Central Coast, The Bloom Barn is a family-owned farm that has operated for more than 45 years. Around six acres of the farm's 60 acres are farmed using organic fertilisers with all the planting and weeding done by hand.
This commercial farm opens just a couple of times a year for the public to pick their own sunflowers.
You can visit the sunflower field on July 29 for a Christmas in July special. An entry fee of $27 will get you five sunflower stems, face-painting, marshmallow roasting and access to a coffee cart.
"We grow sunflowers year-round, chrysanthemums for Mother's Day, baby's breath, kangaroo paw, hydrangeas, alstroemerias, statice, paper daisies, and a few other varieties which are seasonal," The Bloom Barn owner Ivan Rusev says.
Rusev has sold flowers at Newcastle Farmers Market for nine years, alongside other markets and through local florists. Two years ago, the farm hosted its first pick-your-own flowers day, which was a "huge success". They now regularly run the days and related events throughout the year.
"The Bloom Barn Farm tagline is 'We grow your gifts'. This is for the fact that our flowers are used to say, 'Thank-you', 'I'm sorry', 'I love you', 'Condolences' and just 'For being you'," Rusev says.
"The pick-your-own days are about bringing the community together and enjoying a day on the farm. I'm aware of the mental health benefits that this can offer, even our staff believe the farm helps them in their personal life."
The next pick-your-own flower days at The Bloom Barn will be held on Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8. They will also be part of the Central Coast Harvest Festival on June 10-11, where they will have around 100,000 sunflowers planted for the event. (Rusev adds that they have a "big audacious goal" to plant one million sunflowers by hand this year.)
Tickets include entry to the farm, picking five sunflowers, free face painting, a mini sunflower maze and complimentary marshmallows to roast on the farm's fire pits. A coffee cart and barbecue will also be on-site.
"Our plan is to have more consistent pick-your-own flower days throughout the year, hopefully every weekend, just on a smaller scale than the larger events," Rusev says.
1154 Peats Ridge Road, Peats Ridge, thebloombarn.com.au
