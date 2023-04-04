Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Dylan Gibbons secures another group 1 chance at Randwick

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated April 4 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan Gibbons. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Dylan Gibbons. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons will ride in both headline group 1s on day two of the Championships at Randwick after getting the call to partner Explosive Jack in the Sydney Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.