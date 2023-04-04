Dylan Gibbons secures another group 1 chance at Randwick

Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons will ride in both headline group 1s on day two of the Championships at Randwick after getting the call to partner Explosive Jack in the Sydney Cup.
Gibbons, chasing his first group 1 win, was already down to ride Montefilia in the $5 million Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) on Saturday and the David Payne-trained mare drew gate 11 in a 13-horse field on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old was on standby for co-trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace for the $2 million Sydney Cup (3200m) after getting down to 52 kilograms last Saturday to ride Duke De Sessa in the Doncaster for the stable. He gained the job on Explosive Jack at 52.5kg and will ride the $41 TAB chance from gate four.
Montefilia, preparing for her farewell run, was a $15 hope for the Queen Elizabeth after back-to-back seconds at group 1 level with Gibbons aboard. The four-time group 1 winner was a third of a length away last start in the Tancred Stakes despite pulling up with minor lameness and has since been passed fit.
Gibbons will also ride long-shot Shine Your Light in the group 2 Percy Sykes Stakes for Muswellbrook trainer Cassandra Stummer.
Meanwhile, Hunter syndicators Australian Bloodstock had no luck at the draw for the Sydney Cup when Melbourne Cup winner Gold Trip gained gate 16 of 20.
Australian Bloodstock also accepted with Protagonist in the Queen Elizabeth but his place looks uncertain. The William Haggas-trained gelding was 12th on Saturday in the Doncaster.
"He seems all right, I'd just like to take another view of him again tomorrow," Haggas told Sky Racing.
"I'll talk to the Australian Bloodstock boys after I've seen him tomorrow and then we'll decide."
"It's a big opportunity for him but I don't want to ... we're not accustomed in England to running them seven days after their previous race, so we'll see."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
