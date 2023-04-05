Sweeping lake views will impress

4 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
With never-to-be-built-out panoramic views across the lake's cobalt blue waters, through to picturesque Marmong Point and its boat-studded marina this exquisite home will be a privilege to live in.
Commanding the width of the prized 639sqm landholding, delight in total privacy thanks to architectural innovation and an elevated aspect.
Breathtaking views are on show from open-plan living, the entertainer's terrace, and the main bedroom (you'll never tire of waking up to crystal blue waters). The combination of modern elegance and the luxury of space has created a sense of calm and cohesion - a welcoming and underlying presence throughout the home.
The best feature of the property is definitely the 180-degree views over Lake Macquarie, through to Marmong Point and its marina according to selling agent Anthony Di Nardo.
"This is the perfect home for families. With four large bedrooms, a secure yard, and numerous living areas. As well as being so central to local schools," says Mr Di Nardo.
"This home offers it all. With the perfectly landscaped backyard, the water views from the main bedroom, balcony and the open planned living to see the lake views whilst in the kitchen," he says.
The contemporary kitchen includes a social island bench, great for casual entertaining or catching up with the family. There are also high-end appliances and an abundance of storage.
The home is ideal for hosting guests. The open-plan living/dining extends to the terrace for premium entertaining. The large outdoor deck steps down to an open outside area with custom seating.
There are a number of bonuses. Firstly, there is an automatic double garage. Next a wine cellar and then a gas-fitted real flame fireplace in the formal lounge. There is also a sunroom which is another living area within the home. For complete comfort, there is ducted reverse cycle air-conditioning; timber flooring and quality carpet underfoot.
There is a clever and stylish use of glass. A wall of glass stacker doors opens out to the tiled entertainer's terrace. The terrace boasts a clear glass balustrade, creating a seamless water view
Experience the best of lakeside living without the maintenance; carefully curated landscaping provides an oasis of greenery in the private and expansive backyard making this a home for all seasons, and its coveted address is very convenient, stroll to Speers Point shops in no time, and wander down to the foreshore at your leisure.
"Speers Point is a great family-orientated suburb. And is central to what Lake Macquarie has to offer. 234 The Esplanade is right on the foreshore, and its iconic track, as well as Warners bay CBD and celebrated café scene," says Mr Di Nardo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.