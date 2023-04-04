Newcastle Herald
NSW Ambulance pleads guilty to failing paramedic duty of care in Hunter, Sydney District Court hears

By Nick Bielby
Updated April 5 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 5:30am
Sharon Jenkins with her husband's uniform. File picture
Sharon Jenkins with her husband's uniform. File picture

The NSW Ambulance service has admitted to failing in its duty of care regarding policies and procedures around restricted drugs, following the suicide of Lake Macquarie paramedic Tony Jenkins.

