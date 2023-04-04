Newcastle Herald
Boat capsized off Swansea Heads: two men rescued at Moon Island

Jessica Brown
Jessica Brown
Updated April 4 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:20pm
Emergency services received a call for help about 9am from two men after their boat engine had stopped working.
TWO men were pulled from "the drink" after their boat capsized off Swansea Heads on Tuesday.

