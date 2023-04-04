TWO men were pulled from "the drink" after their boat capsized off Swansea Heads on Tuesday.
Emergency services received a call for help about 9am from two men after their boat engine had stopped working at Moon Island.
The call was made just in time, with the boat capsizing moments later.
"Conditions were a little rough, a bit choppy," Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie unit commander Jim Wright said.
"They went to do some fishing and the motor stopped. They started drifting at Moon Island. Three big waves came in succession and the boat went over and put them in the drink."
Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie volunteers responded with vessel Lake Macquarie Three Zero, as well as the rescue jet ski.
One of the two men, who were both from the Central Coast, was pounded by waves against some rocks but managed to extract himself before help arrived. Both fishermen were wearing lifejackets which helped keep them out of trouble.
The jet ski operator loaded one man onto the craft and took him to safety aboard the larger vessel before going back for the second man.
They were both taken to Swansea RSL Club boat ramp where paramedics were waiting to assess them.
One person was transferred to John Hunter Hospital suffering from cold exposure.
"They were very thankful," Mr Wright said.
"It was a good job by our team and a reminder to make sure your boat is well maintained before you head out on the water."
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.