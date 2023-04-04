Do you know someone who goes above and beyond for their community and deserves a little love?
Whether it's a local cafe owner or a sporting star, you can now nominate a special hard-worker for a chance to win $1000 in Newcastle Permanent's Future Makers Awards.
Categories include; Community, Sport, Business, Research and Innovation, with nominations now open to everyone across NSW and a total of $5000 in prizes to be won.
Newcastle Permanent chief distribution officer Paul Juergens said the awards are part of the bank's 120th birthday celebrations and a chance to honour people who are leading the way when it comes to changing and inspiring the community.
"As a customer-owned bank, we love giving back to our local community and no matter how big or small their contribution, we want to know about people in the community who are making a difference," he said.
"The ones who put a smile on people's faces for the work that they do."
Community members are encouraged to nominate people who contribute to the success of their local area.
Nominations for the Future Makers Awards open on Tuesday, April 5 and close May 5, with winners to be announced in July.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.