2 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
When it comes to apartment living, a lifestyle location, stunning views and ample space are high on the wish list.
This harbourside home delivers all three.
Consider the location. Overlooking the historic Cottage Creek redevelopment, this apartment has a never-to-be-built-out view corridor to the harbour and foreshore.
You can walk to the Harbour Foreshore, marina, yacht club, and Market Town shops. There are many cafes and specialty shops nearby, parks, and cycleways as well.
Leave your car at home in the secure basement parking. There is also a lift to level four, perfect for security.
Inside is very spacious with 98m2, and the north/east aspect fills the apartment with light and sea breezes.
The living area opens to the balcony that faces the Harbour, this is the perfect spot to watch the vibrant scenery below.
There is a big kitchen with a pantry, generous bench space, and a Bosch dishwasher. The bathroom is also large and has a separate shower and bath, and laundry.
This is an affordable entry into a fantastic area the essence of city living.
