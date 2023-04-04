Newcastle Herald
Bunnings ban: Peter Raymond Zienius told to 'find a sausage sandwich elsewhere' after he was caught breaking ban at Boolaroo

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated April 4 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
Peter Raymond Zienius has been banned from every Bunnings store in the state. Picture from file.
A MAN who was banned from every Bunnings in the state has been told to 'find a sausage sandwich elsewhere' after he was caught in the garden section at Boolaroo.

