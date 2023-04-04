A MAN who was banned from every Bunnings in the state has been told to 'find a sausage sandwich elsewhere' after he was caught in the garden section at Boolaroo.
Peter Raymond Zienius, 50, was fined $250 in Toronto Local Court this week for failing to adhere to a Bunnings Warehouse ban he received in August, last year.
Magistrate Peter Barnett acknowledged Zienius had pleaded guilty to trespassing at the earliest opportunity.
"Just buy your gardening products, hardware stuff and everything else elsewhere," he said.
"Including the sausage sandwich, alright?"
Zienius was involved in unrelated matters at Bunnings Kotara and banned from every store in the state. He signed a prohibition order at the time.
In February, loss prevention staff caught Zienius in the gardening section at Boolaroo trying to buy two products.
He was detained and police were called. According to police evidence he said the signature on the ban order wasn't his and that he was only banned from Kotara.
He was escorted from the store and fingerprints were taken.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
