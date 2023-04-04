Newcastle Herald
PolAir helicopter joins search in Valentine for man missing from a Hunter hospital

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated April 4 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:09pm
A PolAir helicopter was called in on Tuesday to track a missing person. Picture by Jessica Brown
POLICE are searching for a man aged in his 40s who went missing from a Hunter hospital on Tuesday morning.

