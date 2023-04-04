POLICE are searching for a man aged in his 40s who went missing from a Hunter hospital on Tuesday morning.
PolAir has joined the search for the man, with the helicopter circling the Valentine area just before 4pm.
It is understood the man was given strong medication before he went missing from the medical facility. He could be suffering from hallucinations as result of the medication and there are serious concerns for his welfare, according to police.
He is described as being Caucasian, wearing dark grey tracksuit pants, a dark grey hooded jumper and white joggers.
The man may also have a four-wheel walker with him.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
