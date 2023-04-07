Newcastle Herald
Swansea Public School student's random act of kindness makes a big impact

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
April 8 2023 - 5:30am
Year 6 Swansea Public School student Brock Keena has formed a new friendship with bus driver Sanjay Patel after doing a random act of kindness. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Year 6 Swansea Public School student Brock Keena has formed a new friendship with bus driver Sanjay Patel after doing a random act of kindness. Picture by Peter Lorimer

A bus driver who was the victim of a racist slur from a passenger says it was the kindness of an 11-year-old child on the same bus that helped him recover.

