IT'S that time of year when chocolate becomes an acceptable breakfast food and there are no questions asked if you devour a handful of creme-filled eggs before 9am.
Whether it's hot cross buns, Creme Egg doughnuts or a themed cocktail, these venues across Newcastle are getting into the holiday spirit with Easter treats:
The team at Cocoa Nib Chocolates at Junction Fair Shopping Centre began production of their Easter range in February.
It's the busiest time of year for Cocoa Nib with their hand-made Easter eggs, classic chocolate bunnies and hand-painted individual chocolates flying off the shelves in the lead-up to the holiday.
Cocoa Nib founder Aymee Slaveiro said her team has worked daily on Easter production and estimates that thousands of eggs have been made in the weeks since.
"Out of all the seasons, Easter is pretty crazy," Aymee says.
The good news is that it's not too late to pick up last minute supplies.
"We are still stocking the shelves daily and every morning we are fully stocked," she says. "We have all of our beautiful painted eggs, our fried egg chocolate eggs and our Baileys eggs are very popular this year as are our little salted caramel eggs."
Cocoa Nib has once again created a 15kg oversized chocolate egg which went on display in the shop's window this week.
"It's about one-metre tall and we smash it up on Easter Saturday and hand it out in the centre," she said.
"It's a lot of fun, so we smash it and share it out on Saturday so we encourage people to come in and get a piece of the big egg."
The egg smashing will take place at Cocoa Nib Chocolate at The Junction Shopping Village at 11am on Saturday.
Cocoa Nib's Pokolbin store will also be open on Saturday and Sunday from 10am.
It's an annual holiday favourite with customers and the good news is that even after undergoing a change in ownership, Onyx Espresso Bar's decadent Easter egg latte is still on the menu. Enjoy a latte or hot chocolate in a halved chocolate egg, with the other half served on the side for dunking. The Mayfield cafe is open all long weekend from 7am to 2pm.
If you're yet to try one of Praise Joe's cookies, now is the time. The coffee shop, which has outlets in Tighes Hill and Westfield Kotara, has become as well-known for its coffee as it has its house-baked treats. For Easter, chunky speckled egg-topped cookies are on the menu. Both stores are open on Saturday and Monday, while Tighes Hill is providing your coffee and cookie fix on Sunday from 6am.
It isn't Easter without hot cross buns. If you forgot to place an order for Maryville bakery Baked Uprising's delicious traditional hot cross buns, the good news is they'll be stocked at their in-store location at Harris Farm Markets in Cooks Hill. Hot cross buns will be available this weekend at Harris Farm Markets from 7am so get in early to avoid missing out.
Cocktails and cupcakes are on the menu at Dullboy's Social Co at Warners Bay this weekend. Head to Barcadia to try their Malteser Martini served with a Malteser chocolate bunny, or pick up a six-pack of mini cupcakes topped with Mini Eggs. Dullboy's is open all long weekend with holiday deals available across the centre.
The chefs at Doughheads never fail with their creativity and this year, The Junction store has created the ultimate Easter doughnut filled with Caramilk custard and topped with chocolate ganache and fondant Creme Egg. The shop is open from 8am to 2pm on Saturday, but Easter stock is very limited. Fresh, hot doughies are also on offer for early birds on Saturday morning. "We will also have the chance for people to grab a hot cinnamon sugar or OG doughnut between 8am and 10am," owner Anna Farthing said. "Biting into that melt-in-your-mouth dough with a hot coffee in hand. Yum!".
