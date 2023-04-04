Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Nobbys Surf Lifesaving Club says its losing members due to Supercars

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated April 4 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 6:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crowd at a community meeting held about Supercars. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The crowd at a community meeting held about Supercars. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Nobbys Surf Lifesaving Club president Narelle Blick said the club was losing members due to access issues caused by Supercars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.