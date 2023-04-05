A BODY has been found in the search for a man missing for 36 hours from a Lake Macquarie hospital.
The body was found in the water on the foreshore of the lake at Dilkera Avenue at Valentine on Wednesday afternoon.
Police have confirmed the body is believed to be that of Mark Walker, who disappeared from Belmont Hospital around 3am on Tuesday.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Earlier police had found a walking aid and clothes belonging to Mr Walker during a search of dense bushland behind Lake Macquarie's Green Point Reserve.
The search for 45-year-old Mr Walker was made more difficult on Wednesday, with heavy rain lashing volunteers as they combed through thick lantana looking for Mr Walker.
Lake Macquarie Police District acting inspector Paul Battley told the Newcastle Herald earlier that uncovering the walker and clothes had helped teams focus their search efforts to an 800m by 200m area.
"Over 20 SES are here assisting us to search the walking tracks plus bushland off those walking tracks, and we also have the water police in the lake doing a search," he said.
"It [the terrain] does make it harder, as you can see it's quite thick lantana in some areas and the SES have been trudging through all that."
The walking aid was found on Tuesday afternoon about 1pm near Sea Eagle Lookout and Mr Walker's partner has confirmed the T-shirt, pants and the hospital blanket found in the search belong to him.
NSW Police Rescue coordinated the search and have spent more than 30 hours combing the bushland for clues with the help of SES volunteers, PolAir, the Dog Unit and Surf Life Saving NSW and Fire and Rescue NSW drones.
Acting Inspector Battley said earlier police and family had been concerned for Mr Walker's welfare given his health issues.
"He has got medical issues and mobility issues, so that's our main concern," he said.
"He's only 45 but he has some mobility issues ... he has some cirrhosis of the liver and chronic back pain."
Search and rescue teams had worked until 2am on Wednesday, before recommencing the search at about 8am.
Mr Walker was a Belmont local and police believe he had sound knowledge of the walking tracks at Green Point Reserve.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
