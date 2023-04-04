Police are continuing their search for Mark Walker, who went missing from Belmont Hospital on Tuesday.
The 45-year-old was last seen leaving the Croudace Bay Road health facility about 3am.
When he could not be located, officers attached to Lake Macquarie Police Area Command were notified. A search was conducted of the area with the assistance of SES, Surf Life Saving, Fire and Rescue and Polair.
Police and family have concerns for his welfare.
Mr walker is described as being of Caucasian appearance, olive complexion, about 170-175cm tall, of medium build, with black hair, black beard and moustache.
He was last seen wearing dark grey track pants, dark jumper, white joggers.
Mr Walker is believed to be in the Green Point Reserve.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Lake Macquarie police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.