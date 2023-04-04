Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Search continues for Mark Walker, 45-year-old missing from Belmont Hospital

Updated April 5 2023 - 8:05am, first published 7:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Walker went missing from Belmont Hospital on Tuesday morning. Picture supplied
Mark Walker went missing from Belmont Hospital on Tuesday morning. Picture supplied

Police are continuing their search for Mark Walker, who went missing from Belmont Hospital on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.