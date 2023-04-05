RELIEF would have predominated most reactions to the Reserve Bank of Australia's Tuesday decision to keep the cash rate steady for the first time since May last year.
That year of tightening has come at a cost to households across the nation.
To quote Australian Council of Trade Unions president Michele O'Neil, "the average Australian is bearing the brunt of an inflationary environment they did not cause and have no control over".
The level of interest led RBA chairman Philip Lowe to address the National Press Club in Sydney on Wednesday.
The decision to keep interest rates on hold at 3.6 per cent followed 350 basis points of tightening since May last year.
By way of example Merewether's Jade Sparkes, pictured, said her repayments had risen from $3300 a month to $4000 a month on her unit. Finding the money has meant sacrifice on her part, and that of many others.
Unfortunately, the sense of relief may prove short-lived for those who have found themselves on the financial edge. The efforts to dampen inflation are unlikely to have achieved that mission, ANZ economist Felicity Emmett warns.
She expects 4.1 to become the terminal rate, and asserts the RBA board's pause is most likely to preserve high employment levels.
While mortgage holders win the headlines, business borrowers are equally feeling the pinch of the rises.
That is not to mention the many home loans that will this year find themselves coming out from the sanctuary of fixed interest rates and back into the jungle of variable rates.
Perhaps the only certainty in the market at the moment is we are unlikely to see a return to the record lows enjoyed for so long in the near future.
The cost of borrowing has risen for the foreseeable future, which will bring its own set of challenges as many fight to keep themselves away from losing the lot.
The runway for monetary policy in such a challenging global environment is undeniably short, and failing to stick the landing carries enormous costs itself.
But what cannot get lost is that real people at the end of mortgages can only stretch themselves so far given the debt to wage ratios that prevailed as house prices soared.
Any give is welcome, but signs of a plan beyond squeezing home owners as a blunt instrument of economic force would certainly come as a relief too.
