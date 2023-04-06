"I certainly don't feel like I know it all," says Zeb McGinniskin, before he begins to describe, in tremendous detail, the intricate processes behind the filter coffee sitting before me.
The man behind Smiling Monk is a paradox and a surprise - a bank manager who became a barista, the master who would much rather be seen as the student.
In a local cafe scene and a coffee roasting industry that often rewards fast talking and high sales, Smiling Monk does things a little differently. The philosophy of this establishment perfectly fits its location, in the city but still tucked quietly away in its little niche. If you want to find it, you will. If you appreciate exquisite single origin filter coffees and delicately roasted everyday espresso blends, then you'll be pleased when you do.
Once you have decided to turn the corner, away from the main street and into this exotic adventure of flavour, you can stand in front of the coffee machine and appreciate how studiously McGinniskin has curated his selection of sensory experiences. They're not just coffees, they're creations. And he's laid out more of an international map than a local cafe menu.
Where do you want to go? Sumatra or Ethiopia? Ruchu in Kenya or Jikawa in New Guinea?
I packed by tastebuds and took off for Villarazo Quindio in Colombia.
When I say took off, I mean I poured from my beaker of coffee, sat perfectly still and listened intently to the coffee teachings of McGinniskin. I was obviously the student. I may as well have been sitting on the floor with my legs crossed.
"What you're drinking is a Gesha varietal," McGinniskin says. "A mandarin peel has been added to the cherries [coffee beans] while they were being fermented. Then they've removed the skins and continued the processing after that. It's only a short process, but you get these lovely qualities in the coffee itself - jasmine, florals, black tea - but then you also get a mandarin and citrus acidity. It's a really nice, clean and balanced coffee."
Maybe the most surprising thing you notice when you first savour this coffee is that it tastes exactly how McGinniskin describes it. My Colombian Jairo Arcila Gesha beans really were fermented with dehydrated mandarin skins. You can taste it. It's delicious. It's a flavour note that hasn't just been written on a blackboard. The sharp mandarin and the gentle jasmine are right there in your cup. It's a rare reminder of the one thing that every roaster tells you that you're getting, whether or not you ever truly do. It's attention to every imaginable detail. It's quality.
And it's the pursuit of that quality that keeps this roaster and cafe owner from ever sounding his own trumpet. Many others do when they shouldn't. McGinniskin doesn't, when he probably should. You won't find the monk smiling down from a billboard on the main strip. His chosen path to enlightenment is, as it always should be, an unassuming one. Like the stairs to the temple are many, too narrow for anything but the smallest steps, McGinniskin is content for his reputation to elevate slowly. It's better for his customers that way.
"Coffee is one of those things that is super competitive," McGinniskin says.
"There's a lot of people drinking it. There's a lot of people importing and exporting it, roasting it and making it. It's challenging.
"But we're very much geared towards quality and approachability. Anybody can come in and we'll happily talk about what we do.
"There are no secrets and no looking down our noses at our customers.
"The actual coffee experience is really one that we should share.
"We want to share amazing coffees from producers who are invested in their farms and their sustainable practices. We want to support those farmers as much as we can."
"There are just so many coffees out there. You can work with it for your entire life and still only scratch the surface."
