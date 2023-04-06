Coach Jake Curley expects Broadmeadow to grow from their first loss this campaign.
Magic have been a top-two side for the past three seasons since returning to Northern NSW Football's top-flight women's league and defeats have been few and far between.
But they succumbed 5-2 to Maitland in round five of NPLW NNSW at Cooks Square Park on Sunday after twice taking the lead.
Curley, however, does not necessarily see the result as a bad thing.
"They were good," Curley said of Maitland. "They were much better in the challenges. You can't just constantly lose 50-50s. You can't be pedestrian in defence and our midfield, apart from Kobie [Ferguson], was like that. That's the reality.
"One of the good things is losing is not bad for us, if you can identity the issues and then they can see it. It's hard to identify issues if you keep winning."
** Magic's leading striker Adriana Konjarski, who has scored 14 of their 19 goals, has earned a one-match suspension after being red carded at the conclusion of the Maitland game for a second yellow card offence for unsporting behaviour.
** Mid Coast may have broken through for their first win of the season on Sunday but player-coach Emma Stanbury was far from happy despite the 8-1 win over Warners Bay in Taree.
"I've seen how this team can play and we were miles behind that," Stanbury said.
"It's good to get the three points but it was a very ugly win."
Stanbury is hoping her young charges "turn up" when they host Maitland in the League Cup quarter-finals on Friday.
