Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Newcastle fullback Lachlan Miller proves a leading light for improved Knights in 2023 NRL season

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated April 6 2023 - 10:17am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lachlan Miller might have rued an embarrassing defensive error letting Manly's Haumole Olakau'atu stroll in for a try on Saturday, but the fullback's contribution to Newcastle's turnaround this season can't be overstated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.