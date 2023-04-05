Lachlan Miller might have rued an embarrassing defensive error letting Manly's Haumole Olakau'atu stroll in for a try on Saturday, but the fullback's contribution to Newcastle's turnaround this season can't be overstated.
After five matches, Miller has recorded 1093 run-metres, a staggering 48 tackle-breaks, two line-breaks, three line-break assists, scored two tries and set up three more.
His average 218.6 run-metres per game is only bettered by Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards, who in four appearances has averaged 225.3 metres, and Canterbury's Jacob Kiraz (221m).
In contrast, while a different season and team, Kalyn Ponga averaged 128 run-metres per game in his 14 appearances last year.
A former rugby sevens player, a background evident in the livewire's nippy runs - particularly on kick-returns and around the ruck, Miller has made 16 more tackle-breaks than any other player in the competition.
Edwards is second, having made 32.
Miller is unlikely to maintain making close to 10 tackle-breaks per game, but Ponga hadn't produced anywhere near those numbers since 2018, when he had a season-average of 7.0 per game. Last year, it was 3.4.
A 28-year-old who only joined Newcastle from Cronulla a month before the start of the season, Miller will make just his 13th NRL appearance against the Warriors at home on Sunday.
The Coffs Harbour product may have had a few moments that have shown his inexperience as an NRL fullback, but the way he has hit the ground running in the opening rounds is remarkable. Knights coach Adam O'Brien said Miller had "been exceptional".
"The work rate that he gives us, is up around 24, 25 runs a game," he said in a recent press conference.
"He is very vocal, he has fitted in great."
Miller's efforts have played a part in Newcastle's overall improvement from last year in a number of key areas.
They lead the competition for total tackle-breaks with 184, or 36.8 per game - a significant increase on last year's average of 25.2, which ranked on par with where they finished on the ladder - 14th. Centre Dane Gagai has made 27 in four games - the fourth most overall.
Their line-breaks have risen to an average 4.6 per game, up from 3.5 in 2022.
The team is making an average 1718 run-metres per game, up from 1451.9 metres last season. However their average post-contact metres of 504.4 per game remains on par with last year.
Gagai is averaging 184 run-metres per game. His career season-best average, set in 2014, is 141.9 per game.
The team's average kick-return metres have risen from 148 per game last season to 178.4.
The average set-completion rate has improved about four per cent to 80 per cent per game. Total kick metres have increased 15 per cent to an average 614.8 metres per game this season.
In terms of for and against, the Knights are scoring an average 20.4 points per game, up from 14.9, and conceding 22.8, but this is still down on the average of 27.6 conceded per game last season.
Their average error count of 9.4 this season is slightly higher than 8.4 last year.
They've made more tackles than any other team, averaging 365.2 per game, up from 326.2 last year.
They are missing an average 27 tackles per game, slightly down on 31.8 over the course of last season.
They're also making slightly less offloads, 6.2 per game this season compared to 8.6 in 2022.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
