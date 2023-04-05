Emily Diaz and Jess Dominello were both looking for a new football challenge this year.
That is how the Central Coast pair found themselves as part of a new-look Charlestown Azzurri side which has made a flying start to NPL Women Northern NSW.
Azzurri are top of the competition standings with 15 points from five wins to hold a five-point buffer over nearest rivals Newcastle Olympic and Broadmeadow, who are both on 10.
The experience of Diaz and Dominello is likely to prove pivotal as the early competition pace-setters aim to continue their unbeaten run with Magic then Olympic next up.
Both came through the Central Coast Mariners program and have been dominant players in the region's women's premier competition.
Diaz was the 2022 Central Coast Football Women's Premier League golden boot and player of the year while at Southern & Ettalong.
The athletic 24-year-old from St Huberts Island bagged a league-high 38 goals and is well on her way to a similar performance in NPLW NNSW with 16 goals in five outings, including three five-goal hauls.
It has not just been the sheer amount of goals that has impressed coach Niko Papaspiropoulos, but also the variety of ways in which she has scored them.
"She's found a bit of rhythm in the past couple of games, which is good to see," Papaspiropoulos said.
"Some of her goals have been quite good quality but she makes it look very, very easy the way she can bury her chances when she's feeling good, and obviously it's great to have someone with that point of difference up front."
While it has been "nice" to be scoring, a modest Diaz said a lot of credit needed to go to her new teammates as well.
"It takes a whole team, so I definitely have to thank the girls for those," Diaz said of her mounting goal tally.
"As a team it would be lovely to win this year, that's definitely one of the goals. We want to try to go all of the way. And, personally, obviously wanting to win and maybe trying to get golden boot. We'll see how we go.
"I just wanted a bit of a change from playing on the Central Coast last year. One of the girls I previously played with - Katie Oliveira - reached out and said I should have a kickaround with the girls.
"I did and I've loved it so far. It's been really enjoyable and the girls have been absolutely amazing."
Dominello had a brief stint with New Lambton at the start of last year before returning to play for East Gosford on the Central Coast.
The Peats Ridge 28-year-old has also previously earned the Central Coast WPL golden boot accolade and brings attacking versatility to Charlestown. She can play up front or in the centre of the park.
Having a large and adaptable squad was a key focus for Papaspiropoulos this year as Azzurri looked to improve on their third-placed finish in 2022.
"Jess is another quality player," Papaspiropoulos said.
"She has a little bit more of an unorthodox style in patches, which is a good addition to the team, and has the ability to punish from range.
"She's just a smart, attacking midfielder that gives you another look and a different playing style depending on what you need."
Dominello has also been enjoying a change in environment this year and is keen to see where the season leads.
"Niko has taken on a lot of girls this year and is rotating quite a lot; that in itself is a little bit challenging, fighting for your spot," Dominello said.
"Also, all the girls are quite new, so we're all trying to get to know each other, but the more we play together as a team the more we jell.
"It's a very new team, which is exciting, because I feel like we've got a lot of potential."
Azzurri were 3-0 winners over Warners Bay on Tuesday night in the first round of the inaugural knock-out Women's League Cup for NPLW sides.
Evie Horgan scored in both halves and Lori Depczynski found the back of the net before half-time.
Semi-finals are set to be played midweek between May 15-19 with the final in August.
