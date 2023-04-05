CODY Bryant had just turned 18 when he debuted in first grade for junior club Central against Macquarie.
He recalls one thing quite vividly: "Abes [Daniel Abraham] running at me every single time".
Bryant, now 23, has switched sides to Macquarie and, funnily enough, the hooker found himself up against Central in Newcastle Rugby League's opening round.
"There's a bit of rivalry there, but everyone respects what I'm doing and finding other options for myself," he said.
Charlestown-based Bryant, an electrician by trade who is now a disability support worker, feels refreshed in 2023 after returning to footy from a year off.
"I was pretty much working at Taree every day and I needed to finish my apprenticeship, that was rule number one," he said.
"Playing rep footy [juniors] all the time and bouncing around first and reserve grade, my body was wrecked. I needed that hunger, that fire to get back into it."
Having fielded calls from Macquarie playmaker Jeremy Gibson and coach Matt Roach during 2022, Bryant landed at the Scorpions and slotted into his preferred dummy-half role following the retirement of grand-final general Liam Higgins.
"Nine is my favoured position. I'm a little bloke and and somewhere else in the forwards means taking hit ups every set. I've had a few bits and pieces at halfback," he said.
Bryant, who originally followed in the family footsteps playing rugby league in Bathurst, feels Macquarie are prepared for a short turnaround at Easter after cracking their first competition points against The Entrance (16-8) on Saturday.
A virtually unchanged Scorpions, who went down late to Central (22-20) in round one, visit the Northern Hawks at Tomaree Sports Complex on Thursday night.
* NORTHERN Hawks will be without new signing Henry Penn for the next four matches after entering an early guilty plea for a dangerous throw. They are also minus Barry McGrady and Brandon Thompson but coach Brad Tighe says Kendyll Fahey, Kiah Cooper and Jack Langdon bolster the side.
* JYRIS Glamuzina, a junior Kiwi representative, has been listed in the centres for Wests with former NRL player Cory Denniss unavailable because of work.
* WYONG appear to have at least one new face for Thursday night's visit to Harker Oval with Western Australian product Quintin Fui named on the wing.
FIXTURES: Thursday - Wests v Wyong at Harker Oval (7pm), Cessnock v Kurri at Cessnock Sportsground (8pm), Hawks v Macquarie at Tomaree Sports Complex (8pm). Friday - Entrance v Lakes at EDSACC Oval (3pm). Monday - Maitland v Souths at Maitland Sportsground (2pm).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
