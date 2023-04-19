Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter product Abbey Harkin turns tables on breaststroke rival to claim national swimming title at 2023 Australian Championships

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 19 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abbey Harkin. Picture Getty
Abbey Harkin. Picture Getty

HUNTER product Abbey Harkin has stated a case for this year's World Championships and turned the tables on a breaststroke rival by claiming her second national title in the space of three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.