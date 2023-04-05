Kurri decimated for Coalfields derby against Cessnock

KURRI KURRI coach Danny Linnane has been left scrambling to assemble a team for Thursday night's Coalfields derby against Cessnock with up to 11 players unavailable.
A second season-ending injury in quick succession, three suspensions and work commitments mean the Bulldogs will be severely understrength for Newcastle Rugby League's third round.
"I have nine out so far and it could be 11. We have been decimated with injuries and suspensions," Linnane told the Newcastle Herald on game eve.
Kurri recruit Tyler Le Prince Campbell now requires ankle surgery, joining Kye Howarth (bicep) in being ruled out for the remainder of 2023.
Ben Edwards (knee) and Craig Richardson (concussion) both find themselves in the casualty ward with another two Bulldogs players due to get assessed at training on Wednesday night.
Suspended trio Michael Steele (one match), Cooper Collins (two matches) and Jack Tamburrini (two matches) all entered early guilty pleas this week following charges from Saturday's 26-4 loss to Wyong.
Charlie Houghton and Jono Alchin each have work commitments.
"We will continue to stay positive and keep working hard," Linnane said.
Kurri and Cessnock have experienced contrasting fortunes in the opening two rounds, being 0-2 and 2-0 respectively.
The Bulldogs are also coming off last year's wooden spoon while Linnane only took over the reins two months ago following the departure of 2022 mentor Aaron Watts.
Cessnock named a largely unchanged side from Sunday's 34-22 win against the Northern Hawks, however, captain-coach Harry Siejka and Brayden Musgrove are free to return from bans.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
