Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Rugby League: Kurri Kurri Bulldogs decimated with up to 11 players out of Coalfields derby against Cessnock Goannas

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 5 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kurri decimated for Coalfields derby against Cessnock
Kurri decimated for Coalfields derby against Cessnock

KURRI KURRI coach Danny Linnane has been left scrambling to assemble a team for Thursday night's Coalfields derby against Cessnock with up to 11 players unavailable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.