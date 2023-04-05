Coach Keelan Hamilton is confident Maitland are heading in the right direction for a first finals appearance but emphasised it will take a squad mentality to get there.
Hamilton said the Magpies "showed a lot more of who we can be" in a 5-2 win over previously unbeaten Broadmeadow in round five of NPL Women Northern NSW at Cooks Square Park on Sunday.
The scoreline perhaps flattered the hosts with two goals coming from the penalty spot, but they outmuscled Magic for large parts of the game and finished stronger after the game was locked 2-2 at the break.
The win moved Maitland to nine points and fourth position, one behind Broadmeadow in third spot.
"I thought it was built on a little bit of resilience and then some good football in the second half," Hamilton said post-match on Sunday.
"I wasn't super happy with how we played in the first half but we hung in the game, and then in the second half I think we got what we deserved.
"We're building as a team and everyone is starting to buy into the fact that if everyone does that job that they need to do well then I think we're going to be a pretty competitive team."
Goalkeeper Imogene Tomasone provided an unexpected boost for the Magic clash when she was cleared of a suspected thumb fracture last Thursday.
"We're very happy to have her back and it was a very good outcome because it wasn't looking like that only a few days ago," Hamilton said.
Maitland now turn their focus towards a League Cup quarter-final showdown with Mid Coast in Taree on Friday. The two sides then meet again in round six on NPLW on April 16.
"It's another challenge," Hamilton said.
"Mid Coast have been improving and [player-coach] Emma [Stanbury] has got them heading in the right direction by the looks of it so it will be another tough test."
