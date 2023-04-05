I think I've made positive progress with my opening season in FIA F3, it's been very consistent so far."- CHRISTIAN MANSELL
HUNTER driver Christian Mansell says he's already "looking forward to returning" to another Australian GP and feels pleased with a "very consistent" start to his first full-time season in Formula 3.
The 18-year-old cracked his maiden F3 points, now four in total across two races over the weekend, as part of his first experience competing at Melbourne's Albert Park circuit.
"It's been a very good weekend full of people and support from the fans so I'm very grateful to be apart of it, and looking forward to returning next year," Mansell told the Newcastle Herald.
Mansell, with Campos Racing, initially finished just outside the points in both Saturday's sprint and Sunday's feature, however, was bumped up on each occasions after penalties were handed down by stewards.
The former Hunter Valley Grammar School student jumped from 12th to ninth in race one (three points) and 11th to 10th in race two (one point), seeing him open his account for 2023.
Mansell was 13th in Friday's qualifying, narrowly missing reverse grid pole position (12th), and reached a top speed of 201 kilometres per hour to clock a time of one minute, 34.227 seconds.
"I think I've made positive progress with my opening season in FIA F3, it's been very consistent so far and the team and I are happy with the results," he said.
Mansell, who relocated from Bolwarra Heights to the UK to pursue his motorsport dream in 2020, got his first taste of F3 in 2022 but only officially joined the grid this year.
Melbourne marked round two, having started the 10-stop campaign in Bahrain last month.
Drivers now score a break before back-to-back-to-back events in Imola (May 19-21), Monaco (May 25-28) and Barcelona (June 2-4).
There's a similar flurry of races during July - Spielberg (30-2), Silverstone (7-9), Budapest (21-23) and Spa (28-30).
Monza wraps up proceedings in a stand-alone show (September 1-3).
"I think the goal is to end the year with a bag of experience and the ability to maximize the car to its full potential. And deal with the gaps in my calendar," Mansell said.
Brazil's Gabriel Bortoleto (58), who won Sunday's feature in Melbourne, holds a 20-point lead in the F3 championship.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
