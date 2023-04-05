Newcastle Herald
Hunter driver Christian Mansell strives for consistency in 2023 after posting first Formula 3 points at maiden Australian GP

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 5 2023 - 6:00pm
I think I've made positive progress with my opening season in FIA F3, it's been very consistent so far."

- CHRISTIAN MANSELL

HUNTER driver Christian Mansell says he's already "looking forward to returning" to another Australian GP and feels pleased with a "very consistent" start to his first full-time season in Formula 3.

