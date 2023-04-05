Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Northstars representative John Kennedy jnr relishes international call-up for team Australia at World Championships

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 6 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

JOHN Kennedy jnr admits "you don't know where your hockey journey is going to take you".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.