JOHN Kennedy jnr admits "you don't know where your hockey journey is going to take you".
The Northstars veteran, born and bred in the US, will represent Australia for the first time at this month's World Championships (division two) in Spain.
Kennedy jnr, who arrived in the country a decade ago, has twice won the Goodall Cup with now hometown Newcastle and was named Australian Ice Hockey League's coach of the year in 2019.
"You grow up playing hockey and you don't know where your hockey journey is going to take you," he told the Newcastle Herald.
"It's not like I was dreaming as a young child to play for team Australia, but when the opportunity presented itself I was all for it and it feels amazing."
Kennedy jnr, who returned to the rink last season, says "I didn't know if it had passed me by" after turning down selection for 2017 because of family commitments.
Play takes place in Spain from April 16 to 22.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.