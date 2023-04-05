Newcastle Herald
Taronga Wildlife Hospital saves Lake Macquarie turtle with seven hooks inside

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated April 5 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 4:30pm
ANIMAL rescuers are calling for Hunter anglers to take responsibility after a green turtle found in Lake Macquarie required life-saving surgery to extract seven fish hooks from its stomach.

