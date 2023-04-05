Newcastle Herald Property: Eleebana tops list of most expensive suburbs to rent

The Lake Macquarie suburb of Eleebana took out the top spot in a new list of the most expensive suburbs to rent, bumping out other high-end suburbs such as Merewether and Hamilton South.
Meanwhile, Jesmond came in as the cheapest suburb to rent in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, according to CoreLogic's Quarterly Rental Review report.
Eleebana led rental prices to record a median value of $758 per week followed by Hamilton South ($749); Redhead ($731); Valentine ($722); and Merewether ($718).
Meanwhile if you're in the market for a retro-inspired property that wouldn't be out of place in an episode of I Love Lucy then you may be interested in just such a place that has hit the market in the NSW Hunter Valley town of Cessnock.
The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home - which also includes a vintage caravan in the garden - has become well-known in the community since owners Rick and John Filby purchased the property five years ago.
The property is listed for sale with a guide of $520,000 to $550,000 through Jurds Real Estate.
Making headlines this year has been the topic of interest rate rises.
Reserve Bank of Australia announced its decision to leave the cash rate target unchanged at 3.60 per cent at its meeting on Tuesday.
The pause provides much-needed relief for homeowners as the cash rate sits at its highest level in more than a decade since the first rate rise was announced in May last year.
"I definitely feel a sense of relief," Ms Sparkes said.
It was a big week for auctions across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie last week.
According to CoreLogic, there were 41 auctions scheduled across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie last week which recorded a clearance rate of 80 per cent.
Among the big auction results in the region was the sale of a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home at 248 Morgan Street, Merewether that sold under the hammer for $1.36 million.
There was good news for home owners with house values recording their first month-on-month rise since April 2022.
House prices saw positive growth in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in March, where there was an increase in the median house price of 0.6 per cent, up from 0.1 per cent last month.
A luxury property on one of Merewether's most coveted strips sold for a huge price on Wednesday, setting a street record and also becoming the third biggest sale for a house in Newcastle.
The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 3 Berner Street sold after eight days on the market with PRD Presence's Natalie Tonks.
In case you missed it, a study by market researcher Suburbtrends revealed that suburbs in Newcastle are among the hardest places for renters with pets to secure a property in Australia.
In NSW, Lambton placed third on the list of the worst suburbs to rent with pets, followed by Hamilton South in fifth place at Shortland in sixth.
The data revealed that 48 per cent of Lambton rental properties have a no-pets policy, followed by Hamilton South at 47 per cent and Shortland at 46 per cent.
